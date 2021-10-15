MACON, Ga., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No cost test drive now available for the upcoming tax season with ez1099 2021 software from Halfpricesoft.com. Accountants, HR managers and employers can easily process 1099 tax forms, in-house. Customers get peace of mind with no cost demo version.
ez1099 software was developed to simplify, fill out, print and eFile W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098F, 1098Q, 1098T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099INT, 1099K, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099NEC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099QA, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SB, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498QA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 forms required by the IRS.
"Customers get peace of mind with an easy to use no cost test drive in 2021 ez1099 tax preparation software," Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com states.
The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include, but are not limited to:
- ez1099 prints out recipient copies on plain white paper.
- Saves valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.
- Quick data importing feature and bulk printing feature
- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with one flat rate
Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. As always, customers are encouraged to download and try ez1099 without any risk, cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
