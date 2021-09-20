BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ezCater®, the world's largest marketplace for business catering, today announced it has hired Josh Berg as Chief Product Officer. Berg brings 15 years in product management for high growth, complex marketplaces, including pivotal leadership roles during the leadup to the Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) at both Wayfair and CarGurus.
Most recently, Berg built and led the CarGurus consumer product organization and its expansion into financing and digital retail. At Wayfair, Berg led and scaled the consumer product function across all geographies and brands through a successful IPO.
Berg joins ezCater as workplaces reopen and employers are recognizing the important role food plays. ezCater's order volume has spiked over 70% in recent months.
"ezCater is a clear leader in Food for Work, with a large and loyal base of customers and catering partners," said Josh Berg, Chief Product Officer at ezCater. "I'm thrilled to jump onto this rocket ship and contribute to our next stage of growth."
"Food for work, at work, presents many unique challenges, especially right now," said Stefania Mallett, Co-founder and CEO at ezCater. "Josh has proven he can deliver product in complex settings, and we're confident he will help us solve the challenges for all of our customers and catering partners."
To support its renewed and rapid growth, ezCater is hiring company-wide, with the goal of increasing its headcount by 50% in 2021. Visit www.ezcater.com/company/careers for more information.
About ezCater
ezCater is the largest national marketplace for business catering with 82,000 restaurants and caterers and 173 million people served. ezCater provides companies of all sizes, anywhere in the country, with flexible and scalable food solutions for work. Nationwide, restaurants and caterers use ezCater's platform to grow and manage their catering business. For more information or to place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.
