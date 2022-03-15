BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezCater, the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions, today announced Nihad Rahman, former Managing Director at JP Morgan Chase, as its new Chief Financial Officer. Rahman joins ezCater only three months after the company announced its $100 million Series D-2 funding at a $1.6 billion valuation.
Rahman will drive the company's financial strategy, corporate development, M&A, and its path to IPO and beyond.
"Nihad joins us on our mission to feed every workplace and become a highly successful public company," said Stefania Mallett, co-founder and CEO at ezCater. "He greatly augments our strategic thinking and public company expertise."
At JP Morgan Chase, Rahman covered emerging and established technology companies. Prior to that, he led finance teams across the controllership, treasury, audit, and FP&A disciplines in a series of expanding roles at GE Capital.
"ezCater has rebounded from the pandemic and is again driving record bookings and revenue levels," Rahman said. "They have the solutions that today's workplaces demand, and there is massive growth potential. How could I turn down the opportunity to join this rocketship?"
During the pandemic, the company expanded from feeding one-off meetings to offering full corporate food solutions, expanding its target market opportunity 10X. Today, ezCater is exceeding its pre-pandemic revenue run rate and growing faster than before COVID.
About ezCater
ezCater is the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions – a $300+ billion market in the US alone. With a network of over 84,000 restaurants across the US, ezCater's corporate food platform and flexible, scalable food solutions allow organizations to centralize and track their food spend, and fulfill everything from daily employee meals to client meetings and company all-hands. ezCater backs this up with business-grade, best-in-class customer service and an unmatched nationwide footprint. To explore corporate food solutions or place a catering order, visit http://www.ezcater.com.
