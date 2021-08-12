FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heartland Foods has been helping meal times become great times for more than 80 years. Heartland is proud to announce they have moved their headquarters to Frederick, MD. This family owned business sources and delivers the very best in quality proteins and vegetables. Heartland Foods is the highest quality, farm-specific, direct to the home food provider in the mid-atlantic.
Join us for a day of celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony at Heartland headquarters:
605 E. Church St.
Frederick, Md 21701
The event will be held on Sunday September 12th 2021 from 12pm-5pm. Everyone is invited to come help celebrate the expansion and relocation to the great city of Frederick, MD. This is a family friendly event for all. For more information visit http://www.heartlandfoods.com/welcome.
"If you don't know the farm, you don't know anything." This reality is the cornerstone approach to how Heartland sources products and farm partners. The mission is to find the best combination of taste, health, and safety for families that want to know where their food comes from. Here's what sourcing with integrity looks like for you as a member of the Heartland family:
- Farm-Sourced (Yes, food from real farms!)
- Full Audit Trail from Soil to Shelf (Complete Transparency)
- Heritage Breeds (No genetic tampering)
- Humane Animal Handling
- BPA Free Packaging
- USDA inspected processing facilities
- Qualifies for the "NEVER EVER" Program
Choosing to shop with Heartland is choosing a healthy future for the planet and your family. Supporting local farmers, ranchers and Regenerative agriculture is at the forefront of Heartland's mission. Currently, only 5% of farms in the United States are practicing regenerative agriculture. Heartland is supporting this initiative and spreading awareness on the importance of ending the desertification of farmland in America.
According to Justin Freishtat, VP of Sales, "There has never been a better time to join the Heartland family. With families wanting to stay safe and limit contact with the stores, healthy options delivered to your home are simply ideal for the current environment."
Would you like an introduction? Heartland offers FREE in person tastings and virtual meetings as well. Get a custom plan that fits your families needs perfectly today!
