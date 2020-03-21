Longstanding trusted carry-out and delivery chain well-equipped to serve customers who crave safety, a contactless experience, and inexpensive meals - Pizza chain now delivers and offers free delivery for a limited time - Has contactless pickup and delivery - Only chain with the Pizza Portal, where customers scan their phones and pick up their pizza from a heated compartment, no contact required - Products baked in 500-degree oven and not touched while packaged - Hiring more employees to meet increased demand