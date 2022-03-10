LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The longtime family-owned Mexican eatery chain, Los Cucos, is opening their doors to the Summerlin community. This long-anticipated opening marks Los Cucos second in Nevada, and twentieth overall.
Founded by the Cabrera family in 1991, Los Cucos saw major success in Houston, Texas, where the brand began, before expanding to Nevada and Utah. Beloved by customers for their festive drinks, authentic food and nighttime entertainment, Summerlin community members can look forward to sizzling fajitas, their famous signature margaritas, and other menu offerings fit for everyone in the family.
The newest location can be found at 1121 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas NV, 89117. Open from 11 am to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11 am to 11 pm Friday and Saturday, Los Cucos Summerlin will offer guests options for dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup. With several lunch specials and happy hour deals on fajitas, quesadillas, enchiladas, and more, those who work in the area will have a new spot to enjoy a midday meal or drinks out with clients or friends. Los Cucos even offers a "Healthier Options" menu for those looking for keto-friendly or low-calorie dishes.
While Las Vegas residents get excited for fresh tableside guacamole and their famous queso flameado, owner Sergio Cabrera Jr. is ready to join the ranks of the Summerlin community. About the opening, he said, "We couldn't be happier to bring our famous Los Cucos traditions and passion for incredible food and drinks to the Summerlin community and we are looking forward to meeting the members of this incredible neighborhood very soon."
Los Cucos Summerlin opened its doors on Saturday, March 5th, and is part of The Cabreras Group including restaurant chains Gauchos Do Sul, La Marisquera Ostioneria, and Vida Mariscos.
To learn more about Los Cucos, to view their menu, or to place a pick-up order, visit loscucos.com.
About Los Cucos
The history of Los Cucos Mexican Cafe is an inspiring story of perseverance and success. It's a story of two brothers, Sergio and Manuel Cabrera who came to Houston, Texas, looking for the "American Dream." Their dream became true through lots of hard work, dedication, and determination. By setting goals for success and providing the best quality in food and the best possible service to each and every customer since 1991, they have succeeded in turning their dreams into reality. This is the beginning of a business that has consistently grown stronger and continues to grow and thrive today. They currently have over 20 locations throughout the southwest United States, and plan to open more in the future. Learn more by visiting loscucos.com.
Media Contact
Clarence Estes, You Squared Media, 2818024139, ce@yousquaredmedia.com
SOURCE Los Cucos Mexican Restaurant