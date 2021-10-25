MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famous Dave's, the fast-growing barbeque franchise with 121 restaurants in markets across the country, is bringing its line-serve "Quick 'Que" prototype to Coon Rapids, MN.
The Coon Rapids restaurant — a line-serve model — will open at 3221 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN on October 25.
This new restaurant prototype boasts a smaller footprint (3,000 sq ft vs 6,000) with the goal of a quicker, more convenient experience for guests.
"The Quick 'Que model is a huge leap forward for the Famous Dave's Brand," said Jeff Crivello, BBQ Holding's CEO. "A year after purchasing Real Urban BBQ in Chicago, we are using our new line-serve knowledge to provide our customers the same delicious, famous food they crave via a quicker, more efficient service model. This model will provide a more convenient experience for customers without compromising the quality of the food. This is a catapult for growth!"
The new Coon Rapids Famous Dave's will be opened and operated by the franchise partner group DTSG and owners Julie Wright-Card and John Glockner who currently operate four Famous Dave's.
"Julie and John have been excellent operators and great partners as we work together to bring this new restaurant to life," Crivello said. "We are thrilled to introduce Quick 'Que to Famous Dave's fans in Coon Rapids."
Wright-Card and Glockner share Crivello's excitement. "Coon Rapids is such a vibrant community, and there is a huge demand for high-quality barbeque. The Quick 'Que model is going to allow us to reach more customers while providing them with a faster, safer and more comfortable experience," Glockner said. "We're proud to be partnered with a brand that is always looking for opportunities to innovate, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce this new model to our fans."
BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of August 13, 2021, BBQ Holdings had six brands with 299 locations in three countries, including 85 Company owned locations and 214 franchised locations.
