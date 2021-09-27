NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the fast casual restaurants market in the US to grow by USD 28.80 billion at a CAGR of 7.89% during 2021-2025. The fast casual restaurants market report in US offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges.
View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of Fast Casual Restaurants Market Research in US
Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Report Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year:
2020
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
7.14%
Forecast Period:
2021 to 2025
CAGR:
Accelerating at 7.89%
Historical Data for:
2016 to 2020
No. of Pages:
120
Exhibits:
115
Incremental Growth
USD 28.80 Billion
Segments covered:
Product
By Product
The fast casual restaurants market in US is driven by the rising demand for innovation and customization in food menus. In addition, the changing lifestyles and rise in demand for on-the-go food will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US is segmented by Product (North American Food, Italian Food, Mexican Food, and Others). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fast casual restaurants market in us covers the following areas:
Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Sizing
Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Forecast
Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Analysis
Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors..
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Companies Mentioned
- Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
- Five Guys Enterprises LLC
- Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC
- Noodles and Co.
- Panera Bread Co.
- Portillos Hot Dogs LLC
- Shake Shack Inc.
- Wingstop Inc.
- YUM! Brands Inc.
Related Reports:
Fast Casual Restaurants Market by Cuisine Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Quick Service Restaurants Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Foodservice Market by Sector, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- North American Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italian Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexican Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
- Five Guys Enterprises LLC
- Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC
- Noodles and Co.
- Panera Bread Co.
- Portillos Hot Dogs LLC
- Shake Shack Inc.
- Wingstop Inc.
- YUM! Brands Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fast-casual-restaurants-market-in-us-registers-7-cagr--witnesses-emergence-of-amergent-hospitality-group-inc-and-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-as-key-market-contributors--17-000-technavio-reports-301384883.html
SOURCE Technavio