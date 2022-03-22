SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and Hypersound directional sound speakers, today announced that Texas-based FAT Straws Bubble Tea Company has chosen Videotel Digital's reliable and affordable VP90 media players as their preferred digital signage menu board solution.
"Switching to digital menu boards required a technology solution that allowed our restaurant menu boards to be updated easily, immediately, and remotely to accommodate new campaigns, feature new flavors, or announce special offers. We chose Videotel Digital's VP90 players because they are reliable, and it's been a game-changer for us! We now run far more seasonal product launches or short-term promotions that we couldn't have previously. This flexibility has not only helped us drive revenue, but it has also eliminated administrative time and the cost of manually updating physical menus at all of our locations." – Terry Pham, Owner, FAT Straws Bubble Tea Co.
FAT Straws Bubble Tea Co., the brainchild of Terry Pham and his wife Jennifer, was established in 2002 and has grown to four Greater Dallas locations selling uniquely blended Boba and Bubble Tea refreshments along with milk teas, flavored coffees, brewed vegan teas, and fruit teas. Their stores also carry a variety of fruit jellies.
Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales said, "Videotel Digital's VP90 digital signage media player is an ideal choice for restaurant operators who need a flexible and easy alternative to static menu boards providing the ability to make immediate menu changes – whether to add a new featured item, or switch between breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings. Our VP90 industrial-grade media player has sophisticated functionality and has proven reliable while available at a very reasonable price." She also noted, "Our media players include powerful cloud digital signage software with no subscription fees, licensing, renewal, or upgrade fees. No catch."
About Videotel Digital:
Videotel Digital is a leading supplier to numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, trade shows and events, banks, places of worship, museums, corporate facilities, education, government agencies and others.
