FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick County Agricultural Society (FCAS), as required by their by-laws, held their annual life member meeting on December 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Building 9 at the Frederick Fairgrounds. The Frederick County Agricultural Society is made up of 250 life member certificate holders that own the Frederick Fairgrounds, where The Great Frederick Fair is held.
During the annual meeting the shareholders elect a Board of Managers for the following year and the Board of Managers elect officers. The 2022 Board of Managers were elected:
John Bare
Charles Cramer, President
Joseph Devilbiss
Robert Frank, Secretary
Maurice Gladhill, Treasurer James Grimes
Colby Hubble
Nancy Keller, Vice President Jacqui Kreh
John Murphy
Ray Ramsburg
Anne Rollins was re-elected to serve as legal counsel for the FCAS. The Great Frederick Fair, Inc. has a separate Board of Directors. All of the FCAS Managers serve on the Fair's Board of Directors, along with Shelly J. Stull. Tim Horman serves as legal counsel.
The Board would also like to introduce the full-time staff: Debbie Crum, Michele Lowe, Jacqui Michaels, Karen Nicklas, Carrie Wivell Wolf, Michael Toms and James Riggs II
The FCAS celebrated the successes of the 2021 Great Frederick Fair, Gates opened 92 days after the State reopening.
- 26,116 attended Grandstand Entertainment events
- New at the Fair: Kids Zone
- Free entertainment included RC Car Racing, Stilt Walker, Pig Racing, Game Tent, Hypnosis, Magic & Science Shows
- $98,561 Premiums Paid to Exhibitors
- 3,417 Exhibitors – 10,991 Competitive Exhibits
- 2,000 animals on property for our guests to see in competition or at Exhibits
- Youth Programming
- Youth Livestock Auctions: 233 lots sold - $611,303.85
- 100% of the proceeds were paid directly to the kids
- Cake & Baked Goods Auction: 135 lots sold = $48,000
- 10% of the proceeds paid directly to the kids!
- Remaining funds offset youth programming fees
Scholarships:
(2) $2,500 Scholarships awarded – Joe Free Memorial Scholarship Fund
(4) $1,000 Scholarships awarded – Great Frederick Fair Royal Ambassadors
The 160th Great Frederick Fair was announced for September 16-24, 2022 Theme: Harvest the Memories: A Community Growing Together
