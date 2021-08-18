FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Community College is offering new baking and pastry arts degree and certificate programs starting this fall.
"We know there is a strong interest for high-level training in baking and pastry arts, but up until this point, it hasn't been offered anywhere in our area," said Elizabeth DeRose, program manager for the FCC Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute. "We are thrilled that FCC is able to respond to workforce needs and provide both a degree and certificate program to serve individuals who are passionate about baking and pastry arts and want to turn it into a successful career."
Baking and Pastry Arts Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) Degree Program
The baking and pastry arts associate of applied science (A.A.S.) degree program can be completed in two years. This program provides students with a practical, skill-based baking and pastry education that explores both classical and contemporary techniques in the production of breads, pastries, cakes, chocolates, confections, and other desserts. Through completion of the program, students earn several industry certifications such as ServSafe Food Manager and Certified Guest Service Professional.
Baking and Pastry Arts Certificate Program
The baking and pastry arts certificate program can be completed in three semesters. This program includes the same technical training as the degree program but without the general education course requirements. The certificate program prepares students to assume entry-level positions as trained baking professionals in a variety of settings including restaurants, hotels, resorts, private clubs, catering, bakeries, cafes, bistros, contract food service companies, and more.
Both the degree and certificate program also include a 240-hour internship experience. Program learning outcomes are aligned with the American Culinary Federation's required core competencies.
Program Courses
Program courses are taught by industry experts. Some courses include:
- Baking I
- Baking II
- Culinary I
- Artisan and Specialty Breads
- Advanced Artistry Techniques
- Introduction to Hospitality Management
- Sanitation and Food Safety
- Purchasing Cost Control
- Event Management
- Restaurant Production and Service
Fall classes at FCC start on August 21 and registration is open now. For more information on the baking and pastry arts degree and certificate programs, click here.
If you have additional questions, you can contact Elizabeth DeRose at EDeRose@frederick.edu.
Media Contact
Caroline Cole, Frederick Community College, (240) 629-7918, CCole@frederick.edu
SOURCE Frederick Community College