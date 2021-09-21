PRINCETON, N.J., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In June, 2021, the FDA announced a Traceability Challenge with the hopes that the tech and innovation community would be able to develop low or no cost solutions to help solve the "New Era of Smarter Food Safety's" objective to bring tech traceability to the food industry to improve safety. One of those companies selected was Traceability Management System creator, TagOne.
Frank Yiannis, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response expressed this need for tech traceability on FDA Voices, "Achieving end-to-end food traceability will involve everyone in the supply chain – from source to table. To achieve that level of participation, we need accessible tracing solutions for human and animal food companies of all sizes. That means that we must help ensure that even small companies can use and benefit from new tracing technologies. Digitizing data at no or low cost through the use of creative financial models may allow the entire food system to get smarter together."
TagOne, a leader in transparency technologies for the food, supplement and CBD industries, submitted a low cost, blockchain solution that companies throughout the supply chain, especially those on the Traceability List, can upload FDA required data either digitally or with customized spreadsheets.
"Having a safe food supply chain is critical. So we wanted to address tech traceability with an easy to use, affordable solution that has a high level of data security. We developed a role based data capture approach, operating on an open source blockchain platform to ensure we have a decentralized network allowing users to control the segregation of their public and private data. We don't feel that supply chain transparency solutions have to be expensive or require substantial resources," stated TJ Gupta, TagOne CEO.
TagOne's CTO, Manish Gupta (no relation), says that the TagOne system is the culmination of years of hard work and first-hand learning. "After spending more than a decade helping pharmaceutical companies navigate regulatory change and integrate supply chain transparency solutions, we identified an opportunity to help the food industry with a decentralized blockchain solution that is open source. We are really looking forward to collaborating with the FDA to solve a major challenge."
About TagOne: TagOne is a cloud based, blockchain enabled Traceability Management System delivering radical transparency to the food and natural products industry. TagOne's Traceability Management System supports all stakeholders in the food, natural product and supplement industries to streamline operations, reduce risk and build trust with buyers.
Learn more at http://www.TagOne.com.
More Information from the FDA:
New Era of Smarter Food Safety: https://www.fda.gov/food/new-era-smarter-food-safety
Challenge Results: https://precision.fda.gov/challenges/13/results
Challenge Announcement: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/fda-voices/fda-seeks-innovative-food-traceability-tools-and-opens-dialogue-advancing-food-safety-technology
Food Traceability List: https://www.fda.gov/food/food-safety-modernization-act-fsma/food-traceability-list
Joe Witte, TagOne, +1 (609) 786-2426, joe.witte@tagone.com
TagOne