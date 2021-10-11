FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 16th Annual FDA Inspections vSummit
FDA inspections have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — and by the surge in the Delta variant. Life sciences organizations have had to adjust accordingly, even as the agency shifted to resume onsite and alternative inspection methods. Prepare now for your next FDA inspection.
Don't miss the chance to secure early-bird pricing on the 16th Annual FDA Inspections vSummit. Register by Oct. 19, and get expert tips and advice on planning for future inspections at the best price.
During these sessions with industry experts — and past and present FDA officials — attendees will tackle complex inspection issues and gain essential knowledge for navigating virtual and in-person reviews. Discover how the agency is developing its inspection models and schedules — providing an insider's look at the entire process.
At the start of the event, Elizabeth Miller, Pharm.D., Assistant Commissioner Medical Products & Tobacco Operation Office of Regulatory Affairs at the FDA, will share her insights into the current state of the FDA and what she expects to see during the coming year.
On the second day, Don Ashley, Director, Office of Compliance, CDER, FDA will discuss the latest trends, the impact of COVID-19 on FDA operations and the new manufacturing quality guidance.
Throughout the summit one will learn about the remote tools the agency is using, how to ready oneself for virtual inspections, ways to expedite the inspections process and details on compliance through 2022.
COVID-19 had a tremendous effect on the FDA's inspection methods and schedule — and adjusting to these changes is critical for any drug, biologic, medical device or clinical trial organization. Find the expert advice one needs to ease the stress of this process. Sign up now for the virtual summit and save $100 on registration.
Early Bird $100 discount!
Sign up through Oct. 19 and get $100 off the regular price.
Multi-attendee discounts available!
Significant tuition discounts are available for teams of two or more from the same company.
Virtual Workshop Details:
