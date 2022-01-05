FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Biden Administration's FDA:
A Remarkable 2021, What to Expect in 2022
An FDAnews Webinar Special Extended Edition
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, 1:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. EST
https://wcg.swoogo.com/the-biden-administrations-fda-new
The whirlwind changes brought about by Biden's FDA are not over, 2022 has surprises in store. The agency's recent and upcoming changes WILL make an impact— along with drugs/biologics and devices — in major ways. This special expanded-edition webinar will provide all the intel one needs.
Gain insights into key FDA developments from 2021, understand what to expect in 2022 and find clarity on the policies and programs one needs to implement.
From the new Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) director and the new CDER five-year plan… to lessons from the pandemic influencing virtual inspections and Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs)… to new AI and machine learning initiatives… to regenerative medicine advancements.
This webinar will help answer the biggest questions about new and forthcoming changes to FDA policies and personnel, including: What will the FDA do about the enormous backlog of inspections? What will be its role in drug pricing? Will the agency change the advertising and promotion rules for prescription drugs/biologics and devices? What can it do about escalating supply chain challenges?
Wayne L. Pines, president of health care at APCO Worldwide and former associate commissioner of the FDA, will illuminate all of this and more. Along with a panel of experts, he will share what one must know and do to comply with the current — and coming — changes to avoid missteps.
Webinar Takeaways:
- The major FDA issues, challenges and accomplishments of 2021
- The priorities for the new FDA commissioner in 2022
- The priorities for the FDA medical centers in 2022 as they transition to a new normal
- Provisions to be included in user fee legislation and how they will affect daily business
- How companies can best adapt to the Biden administration's post-COVID FDA
- What new guidance is likely to be issued in 2022
- Key personnel changes under Biden's FDA
- CBER's five-year plan: the key elements one must know about
- Will there be expedited drug approval as a result of the positive aspects of vaccine development?
- Will there be expanded opportunities in regenerative medicine?
- The current status of software as medical devices
- The status of harmonization efforts with the EU
- And much more!
Forewarned is forearmed: prepare for what is coming from the FDA with this special expanded-edition webinar.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally to learn about our special multisite discount.
Webinar Details:
Tuition:
$297 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/the-biden-administrations-fda-new
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
