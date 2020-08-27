DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market by Type (feed mycotoxin binders, feed mycotoxin modifiers), Livestock (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals and others), Source (inorganic, organic), Form (dry, liquid) and Region - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0%
In terms of volume the global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is expected to reach at 2,013.5 KT by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.6%. The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is majorly driven by growing incidences of mycotoxin occurrences in crops, stringent regulations limiting the presence of mycotoxins in feed products, and the global increase in the risk of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed.
Furthermore, the increasing awareness about livestock health and nutrition, modernization of the livestock industry, and the rise in consumption of meat and other livestock-based products have also contributed to an increase in the market size of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers. The growth of the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is further influenced by the rising awareness among livestock rearers about the effect of mycotoxin contamination in feed, positive effects of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers, and also various regulatory frameworks adopted in different regions and countries to prevent and eliminate the presence of mycotoxin contaminant in the global food chain.
By type, the clay subtype is projected to account for the largest market share in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.
The clay subtype dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Clay is the most widely used mycotoxin binder in the feed industry. Clay mineral of aluminates and silicates are highly commercialized binders due to the increased awareness of consumers about their benefits, which is driving their market growth. Clay is highly effective against aflatoxins. There are many different silicates, and they all differ in mycotoxin binding. Chemically modified clay can bind multiple mycotoxins, including fumonisins, zearalenone, and trichothecenes. This has resulted in increased consumption of clay as a mycotoxin binder.
By livestock, the poultry subtype is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.
The poultry segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment, in terms of livestock production. Broilers, layers, and breeders are domesticated to produce eggs and meat for commercial consumption. Growing concerns about livestock health such as improved body mass, concern about the number and quality of egg production, and enhanced feed efficiency have led to increasing demand for the use of mycotoxin binders & modifiers in poultry feed.
By source, the inorganic segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.
The inorganic segment dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Feed mycotoxin binders are mostly obtained from inorganic sources such as silicates of aluminum, sodium, potassium, and calcium. The effectiveness of inorganic mycotoxin binders depends on the chemical structure and binding properties of mycotoxin binders such as polarity and solubility. Clay products including bentonite, zeolite, montmorillonites, and HSCAS (hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicate), activated charcoal, and synthetic polymers such as polyvinylpyrrolidone and cholestyramine are used in the feed industry to bind aflatoxins.
By form, the dry form segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.
Feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers are most widely used in the dry form. Mycotoxin binders and modifiers are used in the dry form, as they mix readily with the feed ingredients and are easy to store. Moreover, in the dry form, dosage can be more accurately measured by livestock growers in comparison with the liquid form. Such factors are driving the market for the dry form of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in the Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market
4.2 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 Asia-Pacific: Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market, by Key Subtype & Country
4.4 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Livestock & Region
4.5 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Type & Region
4.6 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Source
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Incidences of Mycotoxin Occurrence in Crops
5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Limiting the Presence of Mycotoxins in Feed Products
5.2.1.3 Global Increase in Risk of Mycotoxin Contamination in Livestock Feed
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Prominent USage of Mold Inhibitors, Acidifiers, and Other Feed Preservatives as Feed Additives and Lack in Awareness Among the Small-Scale Livestock Growers
5.2.2.2 Covid-19 Pandemic Temporarily Poses a Negative Impact on the Overall Growing Consumption of Livestock-Based Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Strong Growth Opportunities in Poultry and Aquafeed Sectors in Emerging Markets of Asia-Pacific and South America Despite the Covid-19 Crisis
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Unintended Consequences of USing Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers
5.2.5 Pre- & Post-Covid-19 Impact on the Mycotoxin Binders & Feed Additives Market
5.3 Value Chain
6 Regulatory Framework
6.1 Regulations for Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers
6.1.1 Regulation in the US for Anti-Mycotoxin Additives
6.1.2 Regulations in Europe
6.1.2.1 Regulations on Products for Mycotoxin Absorption
6.2 Regulations for Bentonite as Binder
6.3 Regulations for Clay as Binder
6.4 Regulations on Mycotoxin
7 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mycotoxins Binders
7.2.1 Clay
7.2.1.1 High Effectiveness Against Aflatoxins is Driving the Market for Clay
7.2.2 Bentonite
7.2.2.1 Ability to Bind Toxins as Well as Other Harmful Compounds
7.2.3 Others
7.2.3.1 Increased Awareness About Activated Carbon as a Mycotoxin Binder
7.3 Mycotoxin Modifiers
7.3.1 Enzymes
7.3.1.1 Environmental-Friendliness of Enzymes is Expected to Drive Their Market Share
7.3.2 Yeast
7.3.2.1 Commercialization of Yeast on a Large Scale
7.3.3 Bacteria
7.3.3.1 Increased R&D on Bacteria is Projected to Drive the Demand for Bacteria as Mycotoxin Modifiers
7.3.4 Others
7.3.4.1 Rising Awareness About the USe of Fungi and Algae as Mycotoxin Modifiers
7.3.5 Covid-19 Impact on the Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Type
8 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Livestock
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Poultry
8.2.1 Broilers
8.2.1.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers are Used in the Feed for Broilers to Enhance Their Overall Development
8.2.2 Layers
8.2.2.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Enhance the Laying Capacity of the Chickens
8.2.3 Breeders
8.2.3.1 Improves Egg Production and Enhancement in the Shell Quality of the Eggs
8.3 Swine
8.3.1 Starters
8.3.1.1 Protect Swine from the Negative Effects of Mycotoxins
8.3.2 Growers
8.3.2.1 Improves the Health of Growers
8.3.3 Sows
8.3.3.1 Better Growth and Survival of Starter Pigs, as It is Less Costly For Farmers
8.4 Ruminants
8.4.1 Calves
8.4.1.1 Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Are Used in the Feed of Calves to Ensure Their Health and Growth
8.4.2 Dairy Cattle
8.4.2.1 the Mycotoxin Present in Dairy Cattle Feed Can Cause Various Disorders in Cows
8.4.3 Beef Cattle
8.4.3.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Are Essential for Improving Feed Efficiency and Maximizing the Muscle Growth of Beef Cattle
8.4.4 Others
8.4.4.1 Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Boost Health and Prevent Health Problems
8.5 Aquatic Animals
8.5.1 Growing USage of Cereals and Their By-Products in Fish Feed Increases the Risk of Contamination by Mycotoxins
8.6 Others
8.7 Covid-19 Impact on the Feed Mycotoxins & Modifiers Market, by Livestock
9 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers, by Source
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Inorganic
9.2.1 Lower Prices and Ease of Handling Are Factors Projected to Drive the Growth of the Inorganic Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market
9.3 Organic
9.3.1 Effectiveness of Organic Binders & Modifiers on a Wide Range of Toxins is Driving the Market for Organically Sourced Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers
10 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Form
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Dry
10.2.1 Ease of Storage and Handling is Driving the Market for the Dry Form of Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers
10.3 Liquid
10.3.1 Enhanced Uniformity of the Final Feed Product
11 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Rest of the World (Row)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.3 Innovators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Start-Up Microquadrants
12.3.1 Emerging Leaders
12.3.2 Starting Blocks
12.3.3 Progressive Companies
12.3.4 Dynamic Capitalizers
12.4 Market Share Analysis
12.5 Competitive Scenario
12.5.1 Expansions
12.5.2 New Product Launches
12.5.3 Acquisitions
12.5.4 Agreements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Cargill
13.2 Basf
13.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)
13.4 Bayer
13.5 Perstorp
13.6 Chr. Hansen
13.7 Kemin
13.8 Nutreco
13.9 Adisseo
13.10 Alltech
13.11 Novus International
13.12 Biomin
13.13 Impextraco
13.14 Norel Animal Nutrition
13.15 Global Nutritech
13.16 Amlan International
13.17 Olmix Group
13.18 Micron Bio Systems
13.19 Sibbiopharm
13.20 Selko B.V
13.21 Ff Chemicals B.V
13.22 Anfotal Nutritions
13.23 Bentoli Inc
13.24 Visscher Holland
13.25 Bona Venture Animal Nutrition
14 Adjacent & Related Markets
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Limitations
14.3 Feed Binders Market
14.3.1 Market Definition
14.3.2 Market Overview
14.4 Feed Binders Market, by Type
14.4.1 Introduction
14.5 Feed Binders Market, by Region
14.5.1 North America
14.5.2 Europe
14.5.3 Asia-Pacific
14.5.4 South America
14.5.5 Rest of the World
14.6 Feed Additives Market
14.7 Limitations
14.8 Market Definition
14.9 Market Overview
14.10 Feed Additives Market, by Type
14.10.1 Introduction
14.11 Feed Additives Market, by Livestock
14.11.1 Introduction
14.12 Feed Additives Market by Region
14.12.1 Introduction
14.12.2 North America
14.12.3 Europe
14.12.4 Asia-Pacific
14.13 South America
14.13.1 Row
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7binw4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
