WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feed the Fridge, the innovative approach to battling food insecurity while helping the local economy in the Washington, D.C., region, announced a new partnership today with Payroll Network. The partnership will help Feed the Fridge expand meal security throughout the DMV region.
Feed the Fridge places refrigerators at high-need, low-income areas of D.C., Prince George's County and Montgomery County, then pays local area restaurants to stock them daily with delicious and nutritious meals. Anyone can come up and grab a dignified meal — no lists, no sign-ups and no questions asked. The only assumptions Feed the Fridge makes about the people who rely on their services is that they are hungry and need a nourishing meal.
"This partnership with Payroll Network significantly expands our capacity to get meals to hungry people all around the D.C. area," said Mark Bucher, co-owner of Medium Rare Restaurant Group and founder of Feed the Fridge/We Care, Inc. "I'm very grateful for their support, and look forward to working side by side with their team."
Payroll Network, a client service and human capital management firm serving restaurants and many other industry sectors, kicked off its partnership with Feed the Fridge by volunteering for Thanksgiving meal deliveries and sponsoring Feed the Fridge's holiday fundraising dinner. Through this partnership, Payroll Network hopes to increase awareness of hunger in the region by spreading the word about Feed the Fridge.
"At Payroll Network, we truly are passionate about people and about service," said Lizz Durante, President, Restaurant People Cloud, a service of Payroll Network specializing in serving the hospitality industry. "Community is in our DNA. We care deeply not only about your employees and managers, but also the communities we all live in together. We actively participate in numerous community improvement initiatives, and are proud to partner with Feed the Fridge in bringing meal security to more communities."
Hunger is an enormous and urgent problem. One in 10 residents in the D.C. Metropolitan region is food insecure, and nearly a third of those are children. In the U.S., at least 60 million people turned to food banks, food pantries, and other private food assistance programs last year at the height of the pandemic.
"I hope other communities around the country will see Feed the Fridge as a prototype for bringing meal security to their own residents," added Bucher. "It's a win-win-win model that helps local restaurants, hungry people and communities."
About We Care, Inc.
We Care, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: #36-4967718) helping to fund "Feed the Fridge," which provides daily meals to school children, seniors, families, at-risk individuals, and anyone experiencing food insecurity in and around Washington, D.C. Visit: feedthefridge.org.
About Payroll Network
Payroll Network helps companies succeed with outstanding client service and comprehensive human capital management (HCM) SaaS, enabling employees to reach their full potential. Restaurant People Cloud powered by Payroll Network addresses everything an employer needs, from talent management to HR and payroll. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Rockville, MD, Payroll Network has been recognized by The Washington Post and Washington Business Journal as a top workplace award winner. Visit http://www.payrollnetwork.com.
