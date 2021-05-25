WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feed the Fridge just got the stamp of approval from the Lantry Family Foundation, in the form of a generous donation to We Care, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization behind the Feed the Fridge initiative. The donation will go toward establishing more fridge locations in the D.C. area.
Based in Washington, D.C., the Lantry Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation supports hunger relief for children and veterans. Their goal, which closely aligns with Feed the Fridge's mission, is for no one to wonder where their next meal is coming from.
"At the Lantry Family Foundation, our mission is to help feed the hungry, give children a chance to reach their full potential, assist with education and help care for our nation's veterans. We are excited to help support We Care, Inc.'s innovative 'Feed the Fridge' program that's creating meal security for families and seniors in need," said Anne Lantry, President of the Lantry Family Foundation.
The Foundation's grant is crucial to Feed the Fridge's expansion throughout the D.C. area. Food insecurity is a huge problem in this region, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is for no one to have to walk more than four blocks to grab a meal from one of the fridges.
"This generous donation from the Lantry Family Foundation will significantly help drive Feed the Fridge's expansion so we can continue toward our goal of turning food insecurity into meal security," said Mark Bucher, co-owner of Medium Rare Restaurant Group and founder of Feed the Fridge/We Care, Inc.
Feed the Fridge places refrigerators at recreation centers and schools in D.C., Prince George's County and Montgomery County, and pays local area restaurants to stock them daily with delicious and nutritious meals. "Anyone can come up and grab meals, no questions asked," says Bucher. So far, Feed the Fridge has one refrigerator in Prince George's County, five in Montgomery County and 15 in the District of Columbia.
"We truly appreciate the Lantry Family Foundation's financial support, but also its recognition that our system is working. We are efficiently feeding people in our communities while boosting the local economy," Bucher added. "Feed the Fridge is proof of concept that restaurants can play a vital role in making meal security a reality, while also keeping their employees working and their doors open for business. It's a win-win-win."
Bucher's Medium Rare restaurant — one of the participating restaurants in Feed the Fridge meal preparation and distribution — was strictly a steak-and-frites restaurant, with three dine-in locations, when COVID-19 hit. Bucher realized philanthropy could provide an innovative solution both for people in need and for restaurants struggling to survive the pandemic shutdown.
Medium Rare began providing free meals to those who need them even before Bucher came up with the idea for Feed the Fridge. Now, in addition to Feed the Fridge, Medium Rare has provided approximately 30,000 free meals in the last year to those in need of meal security.
As pandemic restrictions ease and communities open back up, Bucher realized the need is not going away. People are still hungry and they still need to eat. Feed the Fridge will continue its efforts until "food insecurity" is no longer in the nation's vocabulary.
"This contribution from the Lantry Family Foundation will help us place more refrigerators, providing greater meal accessibility to the community," said Bucher. "We are honored to have the support of a foundation that aligns so closely with our values and mission."
About We Care, Inc.
We Care, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization helping to fund "Feed the Fridge," which provides daily meals to children, families and seniors in and around Washington, D.C.
About Lantry Family Foundation
The Lantry Family Foundation is a private charitable foundation whose mission is to help feed the hungry, give children a chance to reach their full potential, assist with education and help care for our nation's veterans.
