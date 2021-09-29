WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We Care, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization behind the Feed the Fridge initiative, is receiving a generous donation from Crescent Cities Charities.
Feed the Fridge places refrigerators in high-need communities experiencing food insecurity and pays local area restaurants to stock them daily with delicious and nutritious meals. There are no barriers to accessing Feed the Fridge meals – anyone can walk up and take a meal. No questions asked, no lists, no cards to swipe, no judgement, no stigma.
"Meal insecurity is a huge problem in this region, made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mark Bucher, co-owner of Medium Rare Restaurant Group and founder of Feed the Fridge/We Care, Inc. "This donation from Crescent Cities Charities comes at a critical time, as people face continued health uncertainty caused by the Delta variant of the virus, government financial support for individuals and businesses declines, and some families even face eviction."
Established in 1983 as the Crescent Cities Jaycees Foundation, Crescent Cities Charities provides educational assistance to promising students with financial needs, and grants and programs to worthy charities and community organizations. Crescent Cities Charities continues to provide a variety of direct service programs, meeting facilities, and financial assistance to organizations and individuals in Prince George's County, Maryland.
Feed the Fridge/We Care, Inc., sincerely thanks Crescent Cities Charities' entire board of directors for their compassion, vision and devotion to the community, including:
- Wilbert J. Lewis, President
- Steven G Novak, Vice President
- Richard D Lawson, Treasurer
- Robert S. Poe, Chairman
- Joseph G. Harris, Vice Chairman
- Paul F. Baiers, Jr. Secretary
- Betsy A Godbey (Retired)
"We truly appreciate Crescent Cities Charities' financial support, and its vote of confidence in our ability to help hungry people," Bucher added. "Through Feed the Fridge, restaurants are playing a vital role in reducing food insecurity, while also keeping their employees working and their doors open for business during the pandemic. Everyone wins"
Bucher's Medium Rare restaurant — one of the participating restaurants in Feed the Fridge meal preparation and distribution — was strictly a steak-and-frites restaurant, with three dine-in locations, when COVID-19 hit. Bucher realized philanthropy could provide an innovative solution both for people in need and for restaurants struggling to survive the pandemic shutdown.
Medium Rare began providing free meals to those who need them even before Bucher came up with the idea for Feed the Fridge. Now, Feed the Fridge and Medium Rare have provided over 70,000 free meals to those battling food insecurity. Every meal is ready to eat. The only assumption made about those who come to the fridges is that they are hungry, and they want to eat now. All of the meals are delicious cold or room temperature, requiring no pots or pans, no utilities, no shelter. They are all self-contained and sealed with utensils provided.
About We Care, Inc.
We Care, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization helping to fund "Feed the Fridge," which provides daily meals to school children in and around Washington, D.C.
Media Contact
Marc Silverstein, On The Marc Media, (202) 716-9123, marc@onthemarcmedia.com
Mark Bucher, We Care, Inc., (301) 775-7903, mark@feedthefridge.org
SOURCE Feed the Fridge