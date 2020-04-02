feeding_america_logo.jpg

 By Feeding America

CHICAGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement attributed to Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, on April 2, 2020:

"We are deeply grateful for Jeff Bezos' generous $100 million contribution to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. This donation, the largest single gift in our history, will enable us to provide more food to millions of our neighbors facing hardship during this crisis. Countless lives will be changed because of his generosity."

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

