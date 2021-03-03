VERONA, Italy, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Italy is currently celebrating Gabriele Gorelli, the first Italian to receive the Master of Wine title. Gorelli was the General Chairman in the 2020 Agile edition of 5StarWines, together with Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Robert Joseph, Bernard Burtschy, Daniele Cernilli as well as Monty Waldin. Given the success of that first virtual "Agile" edition, a new edition of the event is being organized. The new dates for 5StarWines – the Book, Veronafiere's blind wine tasting, are June 16th - 18th 2021, leading up to Vinitaly.
Digital transformation is the foundation of this year's edition of 5StarWines – the Book. New features include the revamped registration platform, where producers will be able to check the results autonomously and have access to their personal page to view outcomes and download prompts to promote the scores.
Other benefits of the event include the possibility to partake in B2B events, grand tastings, inclusion in the Vinitaly Wine Directory, a feature in WineSearcher.com, ongoing online promotion through dedicated tasting notes on the wine and many more.
Registrations will open in the coming weeks; you can check out the website 5starwines.it and sign up for the newsletter to stay updated. Early bird discounts of 15% and 10% will be available in the first few weeks after registrations open.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its fifth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score—using a 100-point scale—participating wines. In this edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 847 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
