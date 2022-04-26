Pneumatically actuated valves, valve terminals, electric automation, and decentralized I/O will be displayed.
ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Festo highlights industry-leading technology that gives breweries greater flexibility and better overall results from investments in automation. (Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America, May 2-5, 2022, Minneapolis, Festo Booth #2953)
Festo's range of pneumatically actuated ball, butterfly, pinch, and angle-seat valves, shown at the booth, automatically control flow to achieve batch-to-batch consistency. Greater consistency not only pleases customers, but also means optimum throughput and low waste. Festo now offers free online configuration tools for automated butterfly and ball valves as well as quarter-turn actuators. The online configuration process supplies price, estimated delivery date, data sheet, bill of material, 2D CAD data, 3D CAD models, and certificates – all in a matter of minutes. Units arrive fully assembled and tested.
Festo I/O systems, including the new CPX-AP-I decentralized I/O, reduce wiring and shorten pneumatic tube runs, resulting in easier and faster installation of components and a clean, streamlined looking brewhouse and packaging line. The Festo strategy of shorter tube runs increases system performance through faster acting valves and actuators. IP65, IP67, and IP69 rated components, such as the industry leading IP69k-rated MPA-C valve terminal, offer various amounts of water resistance and may not require control cabinets, depending on the location. These machine mounted components save space and lower cost.
Festo packaging line solutions deliver precision filling and package handling, as well as high-speed automated inspection capabilities. Festo demonstrates electric automation solutions, including precision gantry robots and the Festo Motion Control Package (FMCP) control platform. FMCP coordinates motion of up to six axes for pick and place and other precision Cartesian robotic applications often applied on packaging lines. Configuring these Cartesian motion applications using a function block strategy requires no specialized programming knowledge.
Festo beverage components conform to the highest standards of sanitary design and operation in harsh washdown environments. And Festo's free online productivity tools shorten acquisition time. These tools ensure the correct product for the need. For more information visit the Festo website http://www.festo.com/us.
About Festo
Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment.
