NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) released a report that showed how states can implement employment and training requirements to their food stamp programs to encourage able-bodied adults to fill one of the 10 million jobs in America.
Food stamp work requirements consistently prove to effectively encourage able-bodied adults to find work and more than triple their incomes. Congressionally approved pandemic related suspensions of work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) continue to hurt individuals trapped in dependency and prevent states from full economic recovery.
FGA found that states can reimplement general work requirements to their food stamp programs to encourage individuals back to work. This will encourage individuals to register for work, accept a suitable job if offered, and participate in employment and training programs if assigned.
"Irresponsible and outdated federal suspensions have stopped states from using the primary work requirement in food stamps that move millions of able-bodied adults from welfare to work. But states still have the power to use other work requirements in the program to more than triple their incomes and help solve the ongoing worker shortage," said Scott Centorino, Senior Fellow at FGA. "States already spend millions on their employment and training programs. It's time to fully use them."
States should implement mandatory employment and training assignments so that more Americans can return to work and contribute to their local economies.
The Foundation for Government Accountability is a non-profit, multi-state think tank that specializes in health care, welfare, and work reform. To learn more, visit TheFGA.org
