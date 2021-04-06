SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile moment ad platform Aki Technologies announced today new results from a moment-targeted campaign with mobile ads featuring Filippo Berio. The mobile campaign leveraged digital ad formats to increase brand awareness among 25- to 44-year-old women and moms in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest during the 2020 pandemic. Aki Technologies moment marketing platform delivers personalized advertising to consumers at the times they're most receptive to marketing.
"Olive oil is a highly competitive category, so it is vital to reach our target consumer when they are most receptive to our message," said Meghan Boyd, Marketing Manager at Filippo Berio. "The ability of Aki Technologies to find these moments and serve our advertising made for a highly effective campaign that saw strong brand awareness gains and sales lift."
Highlights from the campaign:
0.80% overall CTR (compared to benchmark of 0.40%)
33.9% brand lift, per Nielsen (compared to a 9% benchmark)
6% sales lift at store level
90 million impressions served
Working with Aki Technologies, Media Horizons connected Filippo Berio with their target audience (W25-44, some with children and a HHI of $75k-150k, who have purchased natural foods and olive oil, in key geographic areas) during the optimal moments of their day. Moments included Get-on-the-List Moments, when the audience was at home and planning their next shopping trip, as well as On-the-Go Moments, when they were more likely to visit a store.
The campaign served multiple creative formats—standard banners, rich media expandables and video—to ensure that the ad format aligned with the audience's receptivity in each moment. For example, a video ad would reach the audience while they were "leaning back" at home, with more time to engage, while the banner ads would reach shoppers on the go.
The call-to-action adapted to each moment, too, inviting at-home audiences to "Discover More" while encouraging those who were already on the go to "Find A Store." Each "Find A Store" button tapped to the store closest to the audience in the moment.
"We committed to using data in a smart way for Filippo Berio and so we partnered with Aki Technologies to find the right best moments to reach consumers with the most relevant message," said Erica DePalma, SVP of digital marketing at Media Horizons. "We were thrilled that our creative partners at Colangelo were able to leverage their understanding of human behavior to develop message segmentation that directly connected the brand to consumers on an emotional level. The campaign exceeded our expectations with a brand lift of nearly 34%."
Adweek and MediaPost first covered this story.
About Filippo Berio
Filippo Berio products are marketed, sold and distributed by Filippo Berio USA, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of SALOV S.p.A, based in Lucca, Italy. Carrying on the high standards of their founder, the brand works meticulously to maintain the quality he set over 150-years ago. Today, the brand is sold in over 70 countries and enjoyed by millions of consumers worldwide.
About Media Horizons LLC
Founded in 1988, Media Horizons is an award-winning digital and direct marketing agency that offers a complete suite of offline and online media services to provide measurable marketing solutions in offline and digital media. Specifically, Media Horizons specializes in Strategic Planning, Creative Development, Media Planning and Buying, Search Engine Marketing and Optimization, Social Media Amplification and Management, Data and Analytics, Customer Database Marketing, Project Management, and Process Mapping. Media Horizons is a subsidiary of Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG), a leading global supplier of paper and packaging.
About Aki Technologies
Aki Technologies empowers brands and retailers to reach people by targeting pivotal moments in the consumer journey with personalized advertising. With four personalization patents, Aki's award-winning technology dynamically tailors ads in the moment based on region, weather, buying preferences, and other historical and present factors. This ensures a more relevant ad experience that drives stronger campaign results. To learn how Aki's personalized mobile, CTV, desktop and DOOH campaigns can help you reach your marketing goals, visit http://www.a.ki
About Colangelo
Colangelo is a Connecticut-based behavioral marketing agency. We help our clients succeed by connecting their brands to the hearts and minds of consumers. We do this by humanizing brands through our proprietary methodology, Brand Attachment. Brand Attachment enables brands, including Diageo, Davidoff, Godiva and Pladis to do more than simply attract consumers – it attaches them. For more information, please visit http://www.Colangelo-sm.com or contact Alyson Tardif at atardif@colangelo-sm.com.
Media Contact
Diane Anderson, Word Play, +1 4152549086, diane@wordplayagency.com
SOURCE Aki Technologies