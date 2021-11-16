ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions(Filta), a provider of fryer management and other services to commercial kitchens focused on improving the environment and helping its customers operate more sustainably, today announces its commitment to Environmental Social Governance (ESG) including a Net Zero Operational impact on the environment across all of its businesses by 2035.
Filta is the U.S. franchise system of United Kingdom-based Filta Group Holdings PLC (AIM: FLTA), which today announced ESG aims and objectives. All of the Group's activities benefit the environment in many ways and the Board believes that it should provide its stakeholders with a clear statement of the Group's ESG credentials and base year reporting metrics.
"We have always been very conscious of the need to look after our environment and these latest statistics have measured in detail the significant reductions in waste and emissions linked to us and our customers," said Jason Sayers, CEO of Filta Group Holdings PLC. "Whilst good progress is being made, there is still much to be done to help our customers reduce their impact further and achieve Filta's goal of being net zero carbon by 2035."
Through its core service FiltaFry, which regularly cleans fryers and micro-filters oil used in those fryers in thousands of commercial kitchens, Filta helped its U.S. customers save 2.5 million gallons (9.3 million liters) of cooking oil during 2020. Filta's annual Environmental Impact Report (EIR) has calculated that producing this amount of cooking oil would normally emit over 5,000 metric tons of CO2 and has a carbon offset equivalent to planting 297,000 trees.
Although regular filtering can significantly extend the life of the oil, it does eventually need to be replaced. Filta provides collection and disposal services for the waste oil which is sold and converted into biodiesel. In 2020, 2.3 million gallons (8.7 million liters) of waste oil was collected by Filta and converted into biodiesel. Using this fuel instead of petroleum diesel generated a CO2 offset equivalent to planting more than 1.1 million trees.
"We are proud to provide our U.S. clients exceptional value in kitchen safety and savings as well as environmental sustainability," said Tom Dunn, CEO of Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions, the U.S. based franchisor. "We are excited to share these impressive statistics from 2020 and eager to do more work toward 2035."
The FiltaFry service is delivered through a network of franchisees servicing more than 7,000 kitchens every week through contracts with some of the world's largest brands, including Sodexo, Compass, Aramark, Apex Companies, Whole Foods as well as restaurants, hospitals, supermarkets, universities and stadiums.
The * attached Environmental Impact Report (EIR) identifies the environmental savings Filta's services achieved in 2020. This sets out a range of resource savings including water, agricultural land, fuel and also total CO2 reductions, which reached 26,500 metric tons.
"Filta provides us with used fryer oil management for approximately 25-30 facilities for which we currently provide water and environmental consulting services," said Apex Companies, a Filta customer. "They assist us in reducing the amount of waste oil disposed at these facilities by filtering the used fryer oil until it is no longer reusable, at which point it is taken offsite for conversion to biodiesel. Filta's involvement with our program has reduced the amount of waste generated by these facilities, and has also limited the potential for spills by eliminating the need for used cooking oil drums by removing oil directly from fryers at a number of the facilities. Filta provides Environmental Impact Reports (EIRs) that summarize the quantity of oil conserved from the filtering process as well as the amount of oil hauled off-site for conversion to biodiesel. The EIRs also outline how the filtering and recycling process relate to resource management, energy management, and the reduction of pollutants emitted to the environment. These reports are greatly appreciated by our clients, as they demonstrate a commitment to increase sustainability at their facilities."
About Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions
Since its inception in 1996, Filta has positioned itself as the pioneering leader of active fryer management and environmental kitchen sustainability across the food and hospitality industries. Filta is the U.S. franchise system of United Kingdom-based Filta Group Holdings PLC (AIM: FLTA). The cornerstone of the company's offering is FiltaFry, the complete fryer management service incorporating on-site micro-filtration as well as the removal, recycling and replacement of cooking oil. Furthermore, the brand provides humidity control in cold storage devices through FiltaCool and prevents drain blockage through its grease-free drain foam brand FiltaDrain, making it a recognized environmental leader in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Visit http://www.gofilta.com for more information and http://www.filtafranchise.com for franchise development opportunities. For Filta Group information, visit https://filtaplc.com/.
