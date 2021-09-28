NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo Foundation is pleased to announce the first-ever "Barolo en Primeur" event in partnership with the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, the association representing almost 500 wineries in Piedmont, Italy, global auction house, Christie's, and internationally renowned wine critic, Antonio Galloni. The historic event will take place on October 30th, 2021, at the Grinzane Castle in Piedmont, Italy, and will stream live to New York.
The Barolo en Primeur auction will feature 15 barriques, each yielding approximately 300 bottles, ready for the market in 2024, following the mandatory aging process for Barolo. The international auction house, Christie's, will open the bid for the barriques at $30,000. Each bottle will be earmarked with a number and a special label created by the internationally celebrated Italian artist Giuseppe Penone.
Distinguished winemaker, Donato Lanati, has been chosen to guide this viticultural project, from the maturation of the grapes, through the winemaking process and bottle aging. Grapes harvested for these barriques originate from the historic vigna Gustava, a four-hectare vineyard on the Grinzane hills dedicated solely to Nebbiolo, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The cherished vineyard is divided into four different parcels, providing each barrique with its own unique personality. The intent of the limited edition Barolo auction is to aid non-profit organizations, including those in health, research, social inclusion, arts, and culture.
"The Cascina Gustava estate was acquired by the Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo Foundation in 2019 as part of an operation aimed at promoting the Province of Cuneo," comments Ezio, Raviola, Vice President of Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo Foundation. "This vineyard gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of Barolo around the world while giving back to important social causes."
"This is a truly historic event for Barolo," adds Matteo Ascheri, President of the Consortium for the Protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani. "It's also a beacon for the whole Italian wine sector, which has always been dedicated to promoting excellence, but for the first time in this exclusive, prestigious way."
"The event offers collectors an unprecedented opportunity to participate in a philanthropic initiative of great importance and to benefit from a barrique of Barolo of the 2020 vintage, obtained from a specific parcel within a historic vineyard," adds Antonio Galloni, Founder & CEO, Vinous. "Bidders should be encouraged by the rarity of the wines, the specially commissioned works of art and charitable causes, and all this contributes to making this initiative truly special."
"Each individual barrique has its unique characteristics, since the vineyard has been divided into separately vinified parcels of land," explains Lanati, winemaker of the Barolo Gustava.
About the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo: On 24 January 1992, the Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo Foundation was established, a private and independent non-profit body pursuing aims of social and economic benefit and promotion. The Foundation is inspired by philanthropic aims and makes contributions to public and private non-profit organisations as well as directly promoted projects in the fields of education, welfare, culture, local development, health, scientific research and sport. The initiatives are supported by the resources deriving from the management of the Foundation's assets, which comfortably exceed one billion euros.
The Foundation's activities aim to contribute to the development of the communities in its area, supporting their capacity for innovation and strengthening their cultural and educational offerings, so as to create more united and supportive social conditions. Teamwork in synergy with the territory, alongside the third sector and public bodies, in collaboration with citizens and institutions. With Barolo en Primeur, CRC Foundation has created a charity event at national and international level, focusing a territory, its beauties and singularities, creating an innovative event that can generate important social benefits.
About the Consorzio Di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe E Dogliani: Founded in 1934 and representing over 500 wine producers across multiple appellations, the consortium is committed to the management, protection, and promotion of the Langhe, Alba, and Dogliani wine denominations. The Consortium ensures high quality by a set of formal production guidelines for the entire winemaking process, from agronomy to market surveillance. The Consortium continues to perform periodic sampling of wine products on the market to prevent fraud and to protect the wines' authentication and reputation. Barolo & Barbaresco are registered trademarks in many countries throughout the world.
