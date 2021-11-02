NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With rare wine becoming one of the highest valued collectables in the country, with some prices skyrocketing 15-20% in the past year, there has been a need for a comprehensive resource for valuation and authentication. To fill that need, First Growth Technologies, the leading rare wine data and technology company, announced a partnership today with Edgerton Wine Appraisals & Consultation, the leading rare wine authentication and appraisal firm.
"We've been working with First Growth Technologies and its comprehensive set of rare wine auction valuation data for years and have always found it to be best source of information for the appraisals we do for commercial and legal purposes, said Bill Edgerton, Accredited Senior Appraiser, American Society of Appraisers. "With our appraisals primarily used for estates, divorces, damage claims and legal disputes, accuracy and integrity of the data we use are key. We're delighted to partner with First Growth Technologies to gain further access to this unparalleled data set and technology they've developed around it."
Dave Parker, President of First Growth Technologies and The National Association of Wine Retailers, agreed. "Bill is the most recognized industry expert in the field of rare wine appraisal and authentication. As the original compiler of wine auction data for the industry, he understands the importance that a comprehensive data set brings to wine auction houses, rare wine retailers and top collectors. We're honored to be his partner going forward."
Annie Edgerton, Certified Sommelier, Certified Specialist of Wine, DipWSET and Partner in Edgerton Wine Appraisals & Consultation added, "I've been working with Dave Parker and his companies for years and found them to always operate at the highest standards. Benchmark Wine Group, First Growth's affiliate, is my go-to buyer for private wine cellars, and the Wine Market Journal, published by First Growth, is clearly the leading wine valuation resource in the world and used by us every day."
Peter Gibson, Editor of the Wine Market Journal, elaborated, "Bill is the undisputed dean of wine appraisals and authentication. A wine industry icon for decades, the expertise that Bill and Annie bring to our partnership is a great match with the data and technologies offered by the Wine Market Journal. The Wine Market Journal's dataset now represents an astounding 3,000,000 rare wine auction trades from virtually every significant live and internet auction house in the world. Our trade data now goes back to 1986. No other rare wine valuation resource even comes close."
First Growth Technologies will be referring to its clients the expert appraisal, authentication and testimony work that Edgerton Wine Appraisals & Consultation is so well known for. The data and technology offered by First Growth will enable Edgerton to expand the scope and effectiveness of their business. The two companies will work together exclusively on some of the largest and highest valued cellars in the country.
About First Growth Technologies https://firstgrowthtech.com/
First Growth Technologies is the rare wine and spirits industry's preferred provider of data, technology and services for businesses and serious collectors. Publishers of the Wine Market Journal and Spirits Market Journal, they provide up-to-date information on virtually every auction trade of these products in the world. Rare wine retail transaction data is also provided to key data partners.
About Edgerton Wine Appraisals & Consultation https://edgertonwineappraisals.com/
Edgerton Wine Appraisals & Consultation is the leading authority on wine appraisals, consultation and authentication. The father-daughter team of William H. Edgerton and Annie Edgerton brings over 50 years of combined experience. William is an internationally recognized expert in wine appraisal and counterfeit identification and has been certified as an Accredited Senior Wine Appraiser by the American Society of Appraisers. Annie is a designated Certified Specialist of Wine by the Society of Wine Educators, is a Certified Sommelier and holds a Diploma from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. Edgerton's appraisals are used for commercial and legal purposes, primarily for estates, divorces, damage claims and legal disputes.
