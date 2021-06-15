NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally's Apizza, a New Haven landmark, is opening the first of its new locations in Stamford Connecticut this summer. Since 1938, Sally's has been bringing excitement into the hearts of pizza fans from around the world. "We've seen people from other states and even other countries make the journey to New Haven for our craveable tomato sauce and addictive charred pies" said Rob Nelson, Sally's Director of Hospitality. "Our fans have been hoping for years that we would open up additional locations and we are thrilled to announce to the world that this dream is now a reality."
The first new location, at 66 Summer Street in Stamford Connecticut, measures over 4,000 square feet and offers increased seating options for customers with a mezzanine and an outdoor patio. The Stamford location will include a dedicated fulfillment area for seamless pickup, take-out and delivery. Another highly anticipated feature is the addition of a full bar where guests can enjoy craft beer, cocktails and authentic coal-fired New Haven apizza. The signature honey oak paneled interior walls will feature art and memorabilia celebrating Sally's storied history as a favorite among musical artists, from Frank Sinatra to The Rolling Stones.
Long time Sally's afficionados can rest assured that the pizza in Stamford will be the same as it is in New Haven. A dedicated team has spent years ensuring the ability to produce the authentic Sally's product in new locations. A major part of this was engineering and building custom pizza ovens that are brick-for-brick identical to the historic coal-fired 'magic oven' at Wooster Street in New Haven. Another essential factor is keeping the authentic original recipe.
"Sally's is committed to using the same ingredients, recipes and techniques that my father developed in New Haven decades ago" said Bob Consiglio, who plans on helping Sally's provision for the new locations. His brother Rick Consiglio added "I am happy to see my father's legacy carrying on and being made available to more people. I plan on making the rounds at the new locations, with an eye toward seeing the same quality product coming out of these incredible ovens."
Krystina Nataloni, Sally's Brand and Marketing Director said, "In designing the new Sally's, we took inspiration from Sal Consiglio's drive and passion for creating a product that makes people light up inside. The amount of innovation and customer-centric thinking that went into this new restaurant has made it a game-changer and we believe it will raise the bar in the craft casual category."
To get the latest updates on the grand opening timeline, visit the company's site at sallysapizza.com or follow on social @SallysApizza.
About Sally's Apizza
Founded by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio in 1938, Sally's Apizza crafts authentic coal-fired New Haven apizza using traditional recipes and techniques. Sally's Apizza is working with visionary national scale property developers to bring its craft casual culinary experience and unique brand of hospitality to fans throughout the Northeast, making it one of the fastest growing food and beverage companies in the United States. For more information, visit www.sallysapizza.com or follow Sally's Apizza on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
