HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fix & Fogg, the award-winning gourmet natural nut butter brand from New Zealand, has just announced Oaty Nut Butter, a new flavor of nut butter that will be sold in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide beginning July 12, and from Fix & Fogg's online store and small retail window in Houston, Texas. Whole Foods Market will also sell three other Fix & Fogg flavors: Everything Butter, Almond Butter with Cashew and Maple, and Crunchy Almond Butter.
Perfect for any granola lover and unlike anything else on the market, Oaty Nut Butter blends toasted New Zealand oats with creamy cashews, coconut, dry roasted peanuts, sunflower and chia seeds, and a drop of vanilla. Packed full of delicious toasty textures, Oaty Nut Butter is your all-day breakfast in a jar and the perfect way to make the most of your morning oatmeal or toast. Or spoon it straight from the jar any time of the day. The retail price for a 10 oz. jar is $7.99.
Fans of Fix & Fogg's multiple award-winning Everything Butter will appreciate the slightly sweeter taste of Oaty Nut Butter, which recently won a gold medal at the Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards in May 2021. Nut butter lovers will be spoiled with choices at Whole Foods, from the savory Everything Butter (with eight nuts and seeds) and Crunchy Almond Butter to the sweetly balanced Oaty Nut Butter and Almond Butter with Cashew and Maple.
"We're thrilled to have partnered with Whole Foods - it's a first for a New Zealand nut butter company," said Roman Jewell, who co-founded the company in 2013 with his wife Andrea. "Whole Foods Market has a passion for high-quality, all-natural foods and an excellent track record of sustainability and helping communities, so it's a perfect fit for Fix & Fogg and our values," he added.
Fix & Fogg began selling its award-winning nut butters in the United States in 2018 through Amazon.com and quickly grew a die-hard following. Fix & Fogg USA's online store now ships 13 different flavors to every state, and their products are available on Amazon.com and at Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market and specialty stores nationwide.
Since 2017, Fix & Fogg nut butters have won nearly 20 awards in New Zealand, Asia, Australia, and the United States. In 2020, Fix & Fogg's Everything Butter won a gold medal at the Specialty Food Association's annual sofi™ Awards in the Nut, Seed and Confectionery Butters category. In 2021, Almond Butter with Cashew and Maple won a silver medal in the same category.
Fix & Fogg also balances purpose and profit. Fix & Fogg is the first New Zealand owned food manufacturer to be awarded B Corporation™ certification. Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability.
Fix and Fogg makes the world's best nut butters. Founded by Roman and Andrea Jewell in Wellington, New Zealand in 2013 and now proudly made in the USA, Fix & Fogg is a certified B Corporation committed to supporting the communities around us, including paying living wages to our employees, and working with charities to help others in times of need. For more information, please visit https://fixandfogg.com/usa and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
