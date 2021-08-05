NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The flexible packaging market in India is set to grow by USD 12.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Garware Polyester Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, and UFlex Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing investments in the food processing sector in India will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Flexible Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
The flexible packaging market in India is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Food And Beverage Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Personal Care Industry
- Others
- Material
- Plastic
- Paper
- Aluminum
Flexible Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the flexible packaging market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Garware Polyester Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, and UFlex Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Flexible Packaging Market in India size
- Flexible Packaging Market in India trends
- Flexible Packaging Market in India industry analysis
The growing investments in the food processing sector in India will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing prices of raw materials will hamper the market growth.
Flexible Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible packaging market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the flexible packaging market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flexible packaging market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the flexible packaging market vendors in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Cosmo Films Ltd.
- Garware Polyester Ltd.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
- Polyplex Corp. Ltd.
- Tetra Laval International SA
- UFlex Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
