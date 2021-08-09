ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reduce reliance on single-use plastic and cutlery with NOSU, the beverage tumbler featuring a hidden cutlery set launching today. Living sustainably shouldn't be hard, and with NOSU, it's effortless.
Single-use plastic is terrible for the environment, but so widely used that many consumers rarely give it a second thought. While consumers have become more accustomed to carrying water bottles or thermoses, eliminating single-use products from an on-the-go lifestyle isn't always convenient. The sheer volume of sustainable products needed for daily life including coffee mugs, water bottles, and cutlery can make it cumbersome to be environmentally conscious.
NOSU - NO Single Use - offers a consumer-friendly way to carry a favorite beverage and high-quality cutlery at the same time. No more packing a lunch for the office to realize the fork was left on the counter or relying on restaurants to have clean silverware. NOSU is a two-in-one solution featuring an insulated stainless steel tumbler with a spill-proof lid and a spring-loaded stainless steel cutlery set and caddy nestled discreetly inside.
NOSU was created by former wakeboarders who saw the ocean plastic problem up-close and wanted a practical solution that would fit into their busy lives.
"I was looking at ways to make carrying reusable cutlery convenient when my wife suggested finding a way to attach it to the drink tumbler I carried every day," said Ryan Wolfe, co-founder of NOSU. "The NOSU tumbler makes it easy and convenient to say no to single-use cutlery and disposable drink cups or water bottles."
Americans consume 8.6 billion gallons of bottled water and more than 40 billion plastic utensils every year. Most aren't often recycled properly and end up in landfills. As consumers become more environmentally friendly and look for ways to make incremental changes to their lives, NOSU offers a small, convenient step toward a greener life.
NOSU's 18-oz. tumbler features a triple-wall vacuum seal that keeps beverages hot or cold for hours. A patent-pending spill-proof lid uses a swiping mechanism to open or close for easy drinking. The patented spring-loaded hidden cutlery set slides up inside the tumbler and is released by rotating the bottom of the tumbler. The cutlery, caddy and lid are all dishwasher safe, while the tumbler is easy to hand-wash.
NOSU is available to pre-order in black, white, blue or pink by visiting pr.go2.fund/nosu.
About NOSU
Ryan Wolfe and Aaron Katen saw firsthand some of the problems created by single-use plastics. Whether as litter on the beach or roadside, they wanted to create a product that made it easier for people to live greener lives. NOSU was born out of a desire to provide a sustainable, sanitary option for people to use every day. NOSU stands for NO Single Use, and with their flagship product, consumers can take a convenient step toward eco-friendly living. To learn more, visit http://www.livenosu.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Ratcliffe, NOSU, 9802397982, lauren@livenosu.com
SOURCE NOSU