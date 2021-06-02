CINCINNATI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Control Holdings, LLC, a premier provider of highly engineered flow components for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, has announced the acquisition of FlexFit Hose, LLC, a manufacturer of flexible hose products for sanitary and high-purity applications. "We are thrilled to be adding FlexFit Hose to our Ace Sanitary division," said Phil Pejovich, CEO of Flow Control Holdings, LLC. "This acquisition expands our customer base, extending us into the process instrumentation part of food, beverage, and pharma."
Arjun "RJ" Radhakrishnan, owner of FlexFit commented "Ace Sanitary's point of difference, Coupling Expertise With Speed & Simplicity™, aligns perfectly with the culture and business we have developed at FlexFit. I could not be happier joining forces with Ace Sanitary."
Manufacturing and fulfillment of FlexFit products will be integrated into Ace Sanitary's recently expanded facility in Cincinnati. Mark Hess, President of Ace Sanitary, commented, "FlexFit has established a fantastic reputation and we are pleased to have FlexFit join the Ace Sanitary family".
"FlexFit's demonstrated quality in flexible stainless steel hose products and reputation for outstanding customer service to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries are a perfect match with our ambition of Bringing Flow to Life™," added Pejovich.
For any questions, please contact Todd Starr, Chief Growth Officer, at Flow Control Holdings (todd@flowcontrolholdings.com, 269-208-8318).
Flow Control Holdings (http://www.flowcontrolholdings.com) is a private-equity backed portfolio company investing in companies in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical segments of the flow control industry.
The Edgewater Funds (http://www.edgewaterfunds.com) is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $2.8 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Through Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, The Edgewater Funds partners with management to help accelerate growth in their businesses.
JZ Partners, LLC (http://www.jzpartners.com), based in Chicago and New York, have invested in privately held businesses for nearly 40 years. The principals of JZ Partners have made more than 300 investments.
