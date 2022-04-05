Flow Control Holdings, a premier provider of highly engineered flow components for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and the parent company to both Steel & O'Brien Manufacturing and Ace Sanitary, announced today the completion of a sale to Audax Private Equity.
CINCINNATI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Control Holdings ("FCH"), a premier provider of highly engineered flow components for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and the parent company to both Steel & O'Brien Manufacturing ("Steel & O'Brien") and Ace Sanitary ("Ace"), announced today the completion of a sale to Audax Private Equity ("Audax").
Based in Cincinnati, OH, Flow Control Holdings offers a broad portfolio of sanitary and high purity products including pumps, valves, multi-use and single-use hose assemblies, fittings, and engineered solutions. FCH differentiates itself with a mission of equipping producers of food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals by providing simplicity and superior service.
"We are thrilled to become part of the Audax family and look forward to benefiting from their expertise and approach to driving transformational growth," said Phil Pejovich, CEO of Flow Control Holdings. "We are also deeply grateful to The Edgewater Funds and JZ Partners for their investment and partnership over the last three years as we worked together to build a differentiated business that today makes up Flow Control Holdings."
"FCH has established itself as a leader with a winning value proposition and position in the sanitary process sector," said Ryan Bruehlmann, Managing Director, Audax Private Equity. "We see opportunities to scale the business both organically and inorganically. We also look forward to working with Phil and the teams at Steel & O'Brien and Ace on the next phase of growth."
"We are fortunate to have relationships with leading sanitary and high purity distribution partners and are thankful for their receptiveness to our pursuit of simplifying sanitary through superior service. The change in ownership will have no impact on our current day-to-day operations with customers and suppliers. The only difference our customers should expect is that we will be accelerating the speed at which we make doing business easier as we improve our product and service offering moving forward," added Pejovich.
For any questions, please contact Todd Starr, Chief Growth Officer, at Flow Control Holdings (todd@flowcontrolholdings.com, 269-208-8318).
