TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Flow Water Inc., (the "Company" or "Flow") today announced that Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and Executive Chairman, and Maurizio Patarnello, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in June:
- Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference: The Company will host a fireside chat beginning at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference: The Company will host a presentation beginning at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Jefferies Global Consumer Conference: The Company will host a presentation beginning at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.
- Reichenbach will feature on an ESG Focused panel, The Conscious Consumer, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, moderated by Aniket Shah, Managing Director and Global Head of ESG Research, and Stephanie Wissink, Managing Director and Consumer Research analyst.
The fireside chat, presentations, and panel, when available, will be archived under the "Investors" section of the Flow site at: https://flowesg.com/pages/investors
About Flow:
Flow Water Inc. ("Flow Alkaline Spring Water™" or "Flow®") is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diversified line of wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Founded in 2015 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to "bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water." Reichenbach founded Flow believing that its spring water products should be packaged in mostly renewable plant-based Tetra Pak™ cartons using sustainable manufacturing operations.
Flow's premium alkaline spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter, and in 6, 12, and 24 pack formats. Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH at the source. As part of its ongoing innovation into wellness beverages, Flow recently introduced new lines of collagen-infused waters with natural flavors.
Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 20,000 retailers across the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Sam's Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley's, Vitamin Shoppe, and Duane Reade, among others.
