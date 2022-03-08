SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perfect Snacks® (http://www.perfectsnacks.com), leaders in the Fresh-Snacking category since 2005, is once again spearheading innovation in the refrigerated set with a line extension of its latest Snack Size products, introducing and sampling Perfect Bar® Snack Size Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter at Expo West 2022 (booth #4978).
Perfect Bar Snack Size Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter is an indulgent snack crafted with freshly ground peanut butter, organic honey and 20+ organic superfoods, then covered in rich, dark chocolate. With 5g of whole food protein and 150 calories per serving, this new flavor brings an indulgent addition to the brand's product portfolio, building off its already successful line of Perfect Bar Snack Size.
The new line extension will be launching in retail this spring ($7.99 SRP for six bars), joining Perfect Snacks other SKUs, including the original Snack Size line, which took the lead as the #1 item in Total Dollar Sales, according to Nielsen, across 595 new bar items launched in 2021.
Within the Perfect Snacks Portfolio, Perfect Bar Snack Size is now a top-five item for sales and velocity, and has shown between 80-100% incremental sales to existing SKUs. Maintaining the quality and clean-food credentials of Perfect Snacks' other product lines, Snack Size has up to 6g of whole food protein and 20 organic superfoods in each serving, is USDA Organic, Project Verified Non-GMO and low-GI.
With innovation at the forefront of the Company's initiatives, Perfect Snacks continues to grow in both category market share and distribution throughout its various grocery channels. In just this past year, the brand has maintained more than 50% repeat purchases. Now available in more than 35,000 stores nationwide, the brand maintains category leadership with its hero product line, Perfect Bar, as the #1 refrigerated bar in the U.S. across all retail channels.
In addition to the new product, Perfect Snacks' existing lines – Perfect Bar and Refrigerated Peanut Butter Cups -- are gluten-free, non-GMO and low-GI, with up to 17 grams of whole food protein and 20+ superfoods. While all Perfect Snacks products are found in the refrigerated aisle of grocery stores nationwide, they stay fresh outside of the fridge for varying amounts of time, based on the line.
Learn more at PerfectSnacks.com.
About Perfect Snack
Perfect Snacks is a collection of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks for the whole family. Made with clean ingredients like freshly-ground nut butter, organic honey and superfoods, the brand's nutritious products offer a convenient, delicious dose of whole food protein.
Perfect Snacks is known as the makers of Perfect Bar, The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar™, and their snack line also includes Refrigerated Peanut Butter Cups as well as Perfect Bar Snack Size.
Find Perfect Snacks products in the refrigerated section of retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Target, Costco, Starbucks, Safeway, Kroger and more, as well as online. To learn more or find a fridge near you, visit http://www.perfectsnacks.com.
Sources:
1.Nielsen XAOC+C Calendar Year 2021 and 12wke 1/29/22; All UPCs with first scan week in 2021 for the Nielsen categories: Health/Nutrition Bars, Meal Replacement Bars, Performance Nutrition Bars, Specialty Nutrition Bars, Weight Management Bars, Cereal & Granola Bars
2. Nielsen Panel Total US 52 w/e 1/1/22
