PORTLAND, Ore., June 27, 2022 The food and beverage industry is embracing software solutions to solve some of their biggest challenges, according to Food Industry Executive's latest report, "Food & Beverage Industry Software Trends 2022," sponsored by enterprise software provider Aptean. More than 4 in 10 (43%) respondents say that software has transformed their operations, and 40% report that it provides a competitive advantage for their business.
In the survey, Food Industry Executive asked food and beverage industry leaders about their attitudes toward software, what solutions they find most valuable, and where they're planning to invest in the future. The results reveal an industry that is rapidly embracing new software solutions to manage everything from traceability to inventory, production, maintenance, and more.
Here are some key findings from the report:
- The meat, poultry, and seafood industry is most likely to be an early adopter of technology, while the prepared foods industry is the least likely.
- Traceability software was rated as the most valuable software overall, followed by inventory management and production tracking.
- Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software was identified as the most valuable software that respondents use on a day-to-day basis, and also as the industry's top software priority for 2022.
- Cost is the most important software attribute, followed by return on investment (ROI) and functionality.
