FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodle Station, a Fort Lauderdale restaurant serving noodle bowls, bao, and beer, had an exceptional year in 2021. The fast-casual eatery appeared on Food Network and the Cooking Channel, won food critic awards, and has impressed many diners with their "Asian soul food."
The idea for the build-your-own-bowl concept came from chef and co-owner Walter Harris's 2017 trip to Japan and fits perfectly into today's lifestyle of getting healthy, fresh food fast.
More than just providing tasty food for lunch and dinner, Noodle Station has partnered with nearby live-music venue Culture Room to stay open late after concerts. They have also partnered with Aballinstudio to offer "Will Tell Jokes for Noodz," a recurring Comedy Night held in the restaurant.
"We're proud to be active in the community," said Mitch Zelman, a partner of Noodle Station. "People are what bring a community together and we want to do more than just fill people's stomachs with our high-quality ingredients."
Diners at Noodle Station build their own noodle bowl by choosing ingredients from four categories. They start with noodle bases like ramen, udon, soba, veggie, and sweet-potato glass, then add one of three broths (sweet potato veggie, pork-based tonkatsu, and chicken-oyster-ginger) and one or more proteins (chicken, brisket, pulled pork, and tofu).
If customers are not sure what flavor combinations might work well, they can also choose one of the "signature bowls." 3 Little Pigs combines udon, pork belly, pulled pork, and candied hijiki bacon. The Keto bowl is a blend of carrot, zucchini, and daikon noodles with pulled pork in a pork broth, while American Samurai mixes rice and ramen noodles, hoisin-glazed brisket, 13-hour braised pork, and five-spice chicken.
Not much of a noodle fan? Diners can also choose steamed bao (similar to an Asian taco) and add proteins and vegetables.
More about Noodle Station
Noodle Station, located at 3045 N. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, opened in January 2020 and has since become a favorite for local diners and celebrity food critics. In addition to being featured on the Food Network, the restaurant has been featured on Hungry Black Man, Josiah Eats, and Chase Creative on YouTube.
For more information, please visit https://eatnoodlestation.com/ or call (954) 990-5460.
