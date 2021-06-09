NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 215.56 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the food delivery services market to register a CAGR of over 12%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Just Eat Plc, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing mergers and acquisitions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Food Delivery Services Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o South America
o MEA
- Market Landscape
o Order Focused
o Logistics Focused
Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the food delivery services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Just Eat Plc, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Food Delivery Services Market size
- Food Delivery Services Market trends
- Food Delivery Services Market industry analysis
The increasing partnerships between restaurants and food delivery service providers are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increasing cost pressures may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the food delivery services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist food delivery services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the food delivery services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the food delivery services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food delivery services market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
