BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Gardening Network, publisher of Food Gardening Magazine, has released their November 2021 issue, featuring their list of five November gardening tasks to clean up your garden at the end of the season so it's ready for spring.
In the article and accompanying video for November Gardening Tasks and Chores, Senior Editor Amanda MacArthur shares her list of November gardening chores to help keep her garden healthy. There is one thing on the list that gardeners will love.
MacArthur writes that "fallen leaves get a bad rap, but they're really so helpful to a garden's ecosystem. It's good to leave some leaves where they fall because they break down and provide good nutrients for the soil.
The five gardening tasks and chores cover:
1. Leaves – Leaves make great mulch and compost. Best of all, they're free!
2. Weeds and pests – November is a good time to deadhead weed flowers and pull up anything invasive. It's also a good time to keep those pests in check by squashing insect larvae (like viburnum leaf beetles) lingering in leaves and dead plant material.
3. Fertilize, water, and till – Give your perennial fruits and veggies one last drink/feed before the first big freeze. If your soil is compacted or needs to be supplemented, November is a great month to layer some compost onto the soil and turn it over.
4. Pruning – If you have deciduous fruit trees or shrubs, then now is the time to cut those babies back a bit.
5. Clean your tools– This includes putting away your tomato cages and trellises, bringing the lawnmower in for annual maintenance (or at least draining the gas out or adding stabilizer to the tank), and organizing your tool shed/garage.
The November issue of Food Gardening Magazine also includes articles, videos, and recipes like Maple-Roasted Beets and Butternut Squash with Caramelized Onions, Sage and Cranberries. Roasted beets and butternut squash are a perfect balance of sweet and savory. Add in a little maple syrup and they caramelize ever so gently. This side dish is also simple to make, which means you can spend more time at the table with your family.
November is also an exciting time for garlic lovers. In How to Start Growing Garlic This Fall, Executive Director Kim Mateus shares steps for planting garlic now so you can enjoy your own garden-fresh garlic in the spring, and she looks ahead to next season with Beet Companion Plants: What to Grow with Beets.
The November issue of Food Gardening Magazine offers readers four feature articles, four how-to videos (including a fun tutorial on three different ways you can dry herbs), and three Collection Close-Ups spotlighting Sage, Peas, and Beets. These collections offer comprehensive, in-depth information about a single fruit, herb, or vegetable, from starting seeds to dealing with pests and diseases and from nutrition facts to delicious recipes.
About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.
