Food Gardening Network, publisher of Food Gardening Magazine, has released their October 2021 issue, featuring their list of five vegetables that you can plant in a cold frame or prep now for a spring harvest.
In the article and accompanying video for 5 Vegetables to Plant in October, Senior Editor Amanda MacArthur shares tips on using a cold frame to grow three cool-weather crops for an early-winter harvest, plus two more vegetables you can start right now for an early spring harvest.
MacArthur writes that "there really is no 'end of season' for a gardener, no matter what time of year it is. There's still plenty you could do in your vegetable garden to get a jumpstart on spring crops."
The five featured vegetables include:
1. Onions – Onions are robust and can handle cold temperatures, especially when they're in a cold frame. As long as they have loose soil, they will grow almost anywhere.
2. Carrots – Sow carrots seeds directly in the ground in loose soil and you can enjoy them in about 60 days. Of course, as long as they don't flower, you can leave your carrots in the ground until the soil freezes.
3. Spinach – You might still get a late-season harvest from spinach, but as long as it's in a cold frame, your spinach will go dormant over the winter and start growing again sometime in February.
4. Arugula – Arugula makes a great complement to any salad and is hardy enough to grow in a cold frame over the winter. Sow seeds about an inch apart in rows that are six inches apart. Cover lightly with soil since arugula seeds need sunlight to germinate.
5. Garlic– Want to get a head start on next season's crops? Plant garlic now. Your garlic will form strong roots over the winter and be ready to take off after the first thaw, for a speedy spring crop.
The October issue of Food Gardening Magazine also includes articles and videos like Planning a Garden with the Best Vegetables for Pickling and Preservation, which encourages gardeners to think ahead about all the veggies that make excellent store-ables, so that they might be able to plan a more sustainable and longer-reaching crop for next year.
Another exciting harvest-season task is to save the seeds from the vegetables you love. In How to Get Seeds from Your Vegetables to Save for Next Year, MacArthur walks us step-by-step through gathering, washing, drying, and storing seeds for next season. Plus, Food Gardening Magazine's Editorial Director Norann Oleson will share 10 ideas for all those pumpkins around the house in What to Do with Pumpkins After the Harvest.
The October issue of Food Gardening Magazine offers readers four feature articles, four how-to videos (including a fun tutorial on three different ways you can pickle vegetables), and three Collection Close-Ups spotlighting Carrots, Pumpkins, and Rosemary. These collections offer comprehensive, in-depth information about a single fruit, herb, or vegetable, from starting seeds to dealing with pests and diseases and from nutrition facts to delicious recipes.
