BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Gardening Network, publisher of Food Gardening Magazine, has released a new freebie that reveals how to grow fresh fruit at home, indoors and outside.
In a time when victory gardens are having a revival, Easiest Fruits to Grow at Home, written for home gardeners who are growing their own food, shares tips for growing, fertilizing, watering, and harvesting fruit trees, bushes and plants at home—even indoors—including:
1. Peach Trees - Peach trees will grow in zones 4-9, thrive in zones 6-8 and will begin bearing fruit in about two years. These trees self-pollinate and can reach about 25-feet tall.
2. Apple Trees - Typically grown in zones 3-8, some prefer the colder zones, such as ones labeled "hardy" which means they prefer zones 3-5.
3. Meyer Lemon Trees - The Meyer lemon tree grows outdoors in zones 8-11 like most citrus and will produce fruit in two to three years. Temperatures below 29 degrees will be the end of your tree. The good news is that many people grow them indoors, making them one of the easiest fruits to grow at home.
4. Apricot Trees - Apricot trees grow best in zones 5-8. They like a little chill now and then but won't tolerate a frost. Apricot trees can be self-pollinating, but cross-pollination will produce more fruit. They'll produce fruit in three to four years in most cases.
5. Blackberries and Raspberries - Blackberries and raspberries are so easy to grow that many people have trouble keeping them out of their yard. Some varieties like Prime-Jan and Prime-Jim are ideal for growing indoors.
6. Cape Gooseberries (a.k.a. Ground Cherries) - Gooseberries are easy to grow from seed and need full sun (at least 6 hours). Indoors, you can supplement natural sun with a grow lamp, especially in the winter months.
7. Mulberry Bush - In the ground, or with some good potting soil and proper drainage, these mini bushes can thrive indoors. You'll want to prune them every six months or so, otherwise, you'll wind up with giant mulberry bushes.
8. Strawberries - Strawberries are among the easiest to grow as long as they get plenty of sunshine. They will sprawl and take up space if you let them, but Alpine Strawberries are known for thriving in containers.
9. Calamondin Orange Tree - The Calamondin orange is tiny and tart, but this is also an easy fruit tree to grow. It tolerates the cold well and will produce fruit almost all year long in the right conditions, even indoors.
… and many more.
Easiest Fruits to Grow at Home also walks readers through the best fruit and berry choices for growing both indoors and outdoors, along with tips about watering, fertilizing, and discouraging the wildlife from making a meal of your hard work.
There's nothing like the burst of flavor that comes from fresh fruit. For gardeners who have always wanted to grow fruits and berries at home but didn't know where to start, this freebie, Easiest Fruits to Grow at Home, walks readers through the best fruit and berry choices for growing both indoors and outdoors, along with tips about watering, fertilizing, and discouraging the wildlife from making a meal of their hard work.
For those who love tropical fruit but live in colder climates, Easiest Fruits to Grow at Home helps readers pick the best fruits for their area. And if they want to plant a tree or two in their yard, they'll learn how to pick the fruit tree that's ideal for where they live.
Gardeners can use Easiest Fruits to Grow at Home from Food Gardening Network to start planning their very own little berry patch or personal orchard in their backyard. Whether it's their first foray into nurturing a fruit tree to harvest, or they're a seasoned gardener looking to expand their cultivation horizons, readers will find valuable information to get on the path to sweet success.
Download Easiest Fruits to Grow at Home now.
About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.
Contact: To request complimentary press access to Food Gardening Network, or to speak with a member of our team, please contact Christy Page at Christy@Mequoda.com or (617) 217-2559. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest on @FoodGardeningNW and on Facebook @FoodGardeningNetwork
Media Contact
Christy Page, Mequoda Systems, LLC, (617) 217-2559, Christy@Mequoda.com
SOURCE Food Gardening Network