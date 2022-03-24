NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food hydrocolloids market in South Africa is expected to grow by USD 44.19 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will expand at a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period.

Food Hydrocolloids Market in South Africa: Driver

The rising demand for processed food is driving the global food hydrocolloids market growth in South Africa. Rapid urbanization, higher incomes, and increasing employment opportunities for women are driving the demand for convenient (processed) foods. Supply chains have witnessed a change due to the shift toward the production of processed foods and distribution through supermarkets and local convenience stores, especially in urban areas. Processed food manufacturers mainly focus on product differentiation, which enables them to withstand the competition in the market. Moreover, food hydrocolloids are used in technical and regulated applications to thicken and stabilize formulations in processed food. In processed foods, this group of ingredients contributes to the viscosity, texture, and body. Thus, the growing demand for processed food products in South Africa will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. 

Food Hydrocolloids Market In South Africa: Vendor Analysis

The food hydrocolloids market in South Africa report offers information on several market vendors, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., CyberColloids Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Palani Group, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Tranarc, among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers food hydrocolloids such as PurelyForm xanthan gum, which delivers high viscosity at low concentrations.
  • Cargill Inc. - The company offers food hydrocolloids such as carrageenans, pectin, and xanthan gum.
  • CP Kelco US Inc. - The company offers food hydrocolloids such as carrageenan, citrus fiber, diutan gum, gellan gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, pectin, xanthan gum, and refined locust bean gum.
  • CyberColloids Ltd. - The company offers food hydrocolloids that deliver dissolution, solution and structuring properties, including the impact of influences such as salts, sugar, temperature, and pH.
  • Ingredion Inc. - The company offers food hydrocolloids such as Pre-hydrated Gum Arabic Spray Dry powder, Ticaxan Xanthan EC glucomannan gum, and Ticalose CMC 400 Granular powder.

Food Hydrocolloids Market in South Africa: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the market has been segmented into gelatin gum, pectin, xanthan gum, guar gum, and others. The gelatin gum segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for processed food will drive the growth of the gelatin gum segment and, in turn, the market in focus during the forecast years.

By application, the market has been segmented into dairy and frozen products, bakery or confectionery, beverages, meat and seafood products, and others.

Food Hydrocolloids Market Scope in South Africa

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 44.19 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.31

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., CyberColloids Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Palani Group, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Tranarc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

