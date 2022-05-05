NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Food Hydrocolloids Market was worth around USD 9,928.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 13,381.3 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Food Hydrocolloids Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Food Hydrocolloids Market.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Food Hydrocolloids Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Food Hydrocolloids Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.1 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Food Hydrocolloids Market was valued approximately USD 9,928.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 13,381.3 Million by 2028.
- The expanding demand for clean-label and natural food components such as stabilisers and thickening agents, as well as the growing population, have raised the need for hydrocolloids.
- The United States is one of the most important markets for hydrocolloids.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Food Hydrocolloids Market By Type (Gelatin, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Alginates, Agar, Pectin, Gum Arabic, Locust Bean Gum, And Others). By Application (Bakery And Confectionery, Meat And Poultry Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Sauces And Dressing, And Others). By Source (Plant, Animal, Microbial, Seaweed, And Synthetic). By Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Coating Material, Fat Replacer, And Gelling Agent), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"into their research database.
Food Hydrocolloids Market: Overview
Food hydrocolloids are food additives that are used in food processing to increase the quality and shelf life of the product. The increased customer preference for convenience foods indirectly adds to the rising demand for hydrocolloids, which are used as stabilizers, binding agents, and thickening agents in convenience foods. In addition, due to the customers' hectic lifestyles, the processed food business is driven by a higher need for convenience. As a result, the need for hydrocolloids rises. The food hydrocolloid market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to an increase in consumer disposable income. Developing nations, particularly those in the Asia Pacific area with an emerging economy, are rising individual per capita income, which will fuel the industry's expansion. Moreover, the diverse applications of hydrocolloids in food, new techniques, or sophisticated phases in food processing have been introduced. Food manufacturers are using novel food processing processes and are looking for new hydrocolloids that can perform the desired functionalities.
Industry Dynamics:
Food Hydrocolloids Market: Growth Dynamics
Driver:
The global food hydrocolloids market is expanding due to increased demand for processed foods. Demand for convenient (processed) foods is being driven by rapid urbanization, rising salaries, and increased employment options for women. The move toward the production of processed foods and distribution through supermarkets and local convenience stores, particularly in metropolitan areas, has altered supply chains. Processed food manufacturers primarily focus on product differentiation in order to compete in the market. Furthermore, food hydrocolloids are utilized to thicken and stabilize compositions in processed foods in technical and regulated applications. This collection of components contributes to the viscosity, texture, and body of processed meals. As a result, rising demand for processed food products will propel the throughout the projection period.
Restraints:
Manufacturers in the hydrocolloids market confront obstacles such as changing environmental rules, pricing policies, and infrastructure improvements. In addition, adherence to international quality standards and regulations, as well as harsh conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, are projected to stymie the hydrocolloids market's growth. Moreover, the global market is changing toward sugar-free or low-sugar food products. The bulk of food processing and manufacturing units today use new sweeteners or salts to generate these food products. Pectin is used in food processing to lower sugar, which is considered to replace hydrocolloids at a considerable rate.
Global Food Hydrocolloids Market: Segmentation
- The Food Hydrocolloids Market is segregated based on Type, Application, and Source.
By Type, the market is classified into Gelatin, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Alginates, Agar, Pectin, Gum Arabic, Locust Bean Gum, and Others. During the projection period, the gelatin gum segment will see significant market share growth. The huge increase in processed food demand will fuel the expansion of the gelatin gum segment and, as a result, the market in focus over the forecast years.
By Application, the market is classified into Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Sauces and Dressing, and Others. The Bakery and Confectionery Segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Hydrocolloids are used in bakery and confectionery to prevent staling and improve food freshness even after freezing. The structural changes in wheat aid in the storage of bread by boosting water retention capacity and preventing ice crystal formation during frozen storage. These products do not interfere with the flavor and aroma of baked and confectionery products, and they have the added benefit of being low in fat.
By Source, the market is classified into Plant, Animal, Microbial, Seaweed, and Synthetic. The animal source sector is projected to emerge as the most widely used source because of the extensive availability of animal by-products as raw material for manufacturing hydrocolloids. It is made from the skin, bones, and hides of animals such as cows, pigs, and fowl. It is the preferable source of choice since it encourages the full usage of animals grown primarily for meat, resulting in zero waste generation. Nowadays, producers are developing goods that enable full traceability and encourage animal welfare, which aids in the delivery of safe products and provides attractive chances for the industry to grow.
Recent Developments
- In 2020, CP Kelco introduced GENU Pectin YM-FP-2100, a clean-label ingredient with a medium-to-high viscosity in fruited drinking yogurt and ease of pumpability during the fruit preparation stage.
List of Key Players of Food Hydrocolloids Market:
- De Pont De Nemours & Company
- Cargill Incorporated
- Darling Ingredients
- Kerry Group plc
- CP Kelco
- Fuerst Day Lawson
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Ashland Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Rico Carrageenan
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Hispanagar S.A
- CEAMSA
- FMC Corporation
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Jungbunzlauer
- B&V SRL
- Tate
- Lyle PLC
- Fiberstar Inc.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Food Hydrocolloids Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Food Hydrocolloids Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Food Hydrocolloids Market Industry?
- What segments does the Food Hydrocolloids Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Food Hydrocolloids Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Regional Dominance:
- America dominates the industry with high knowledge of product efficiency
During the projected period, North America will be the fastest-growing market for hydrocolloids. Given the region's food habits and eating habits, there is a specific demand for the chemical for oil and fat reduction. It works as a barrier for oil and fat in breaded/fried foods that are widely consumed in the region. Calorie-dense fat and oil can be substituted with what is effectively structured water by employing hydrocolloids. As a result, consumers would like products that are low in oil and fat, which is achievable with the right use of hydrocolloids. The United States is one of the most important markets for hydrocolloids. With the large growth in the number of health-conscious consumers, the country's market for hydrocolloids is likely to expand further.
Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for food hydrocolloids. The region's demand for processed meals and fast foods is expected to rise as a result of increased demand. The product's functional and clean-label perspective has led to its use as a stabilizing and texturizing component, as well as its adoption as an ingredient by numerous food and beverage producers. The expanding demand for clean-label and natural food components such as stabilisers and thickening agents, as well as the growing population, have raised the need for hydrocolloids. Furthermore, hydrocolloid manufacturing bases in Thailand, India, China, and Indonesia help to drive regional prosperity.
Global Food Hydrocolloids Market is segmented as follows:
Food Hydrocolloids Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Gelatin
- Carrageenan
- Xanthan Gum
- Alginates
- Agar
- Pectin
- Gum Arabic
- Locust Bean Gum
- Other
Food Hydrocolloids Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Meat and Poultry Products
- Beverages
- Dairy Products
- Sauces and Dressing
- Others
Food Hydrocolloids Market: By Source Outlook (2022-2028)
- Plant
- Animal
- Microbial
- Seaweed
- Synthetic
Food Hydrocolloids Market: By Function Outlook (2022-2028)
- Thickener
- Stabilizer
- Coating Material
- Fat Replacer
- Gelling Agent
Food Hydrocolloids Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
