NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food industry freeze-drying equipment market is set to grow by USD 93.26 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.58% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The food industry freeze-drying equipment market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies convenient handling and storage offered by freeze-dried foods as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The food industry freeze-drying equipment market analysis includes segmentation based on Product (Continuous freeze-drying equipment and Batch freeze-drying equipment) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
The food industry freeze-drying equipment market covers the following areas:
- Food Industry Freeze-drying Equipment Market Sizing
- Food Industry Freeze-drying Equipment Market Forecast
- Food Industry Freeze-drying Equipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Cuddon Freeze Dry
- GEA Group AG
- HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH
- Kemolo Co. Ltd.
- Kyowa Vacuum Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH
- MechaTech Systems Ltd.
- Pigo Srl
- SPX FLOW Inc.
- Vikumer Freeze Dry
Food Industry Freeze-drying Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.58%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 93.26 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.85
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cuddon Freeze Dry, GEA Group AG, HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH, Kemolo Co. Ltd., Kyowa Vacuum Engineering Co. Ltd., Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, MechaTech Systems Ltd., Pigo Srl, SPX FLOW Inc., and Vikumer Freeze Dry
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
