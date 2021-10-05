FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, opened nominations for its 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.
This award recognizes the industry's most influential people for their achievements, hard work and vision that have improved the global cold food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to executive standouts, these champions represent different industry segments and individuals who spearheaded partnerships among growers, packers, processors, retailers, software providers, workforce development, logistics providers and more.
"The cold food chain continues to overcome supply chain disruption after supply chain disruption, and it's all thanks to the rock stars behind the scenes who keep product moving safely and efficiently. The purpose of this award is to celebrate their achievements and honor those that continue to make a difference when that difference matters the most," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "From executives and operators to managers, truck drivers and more, if this rock star works in the cold food and beverage supply chain, get him/her nominated."
Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about the criteria, the award itself and/or to submit a nomination. Submissions close Nov. 21. Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' January/February 2022 print issue.
