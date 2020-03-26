SAN FERNANDO, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Governor Newsom Issued restrictions on restaurants as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, food manufacturers like Mr. Tortilla who primarily served foodservice clients suddenly saw their restaurant sales evaporate. In order to sustain their employees, Mr. Tortilla had to change focus to making retail tortillas for stores.
Tony Alcazar, CEO of Mr. Tortilla explains, "We are currently in desperate need of emergency funding. We need the funds to keep all of our employees working, and sustain our business as we transition to a different market sector."
A longtime partner of Children's Hunger Fund, Mr. Tortilla has committed to keeping families fed during this crisis. "Many children are in desperate need of food and Mr. Tortilla is donating a portion of their production for us to distribute during this Pandemic. We need as much help as possible during these times," says Hal Williams of Children's Hunger Fund.
Mr. Tortilla has worked to create jobs and opportunities in an opportunity zone. "Mr. Tortilla is a vital part of this community. In times of need, the city supports essential businesses like Mr. Tortilla and their efforts to assist our community and feed our children." – Joel Fajardo, Mayor of San Fernando.
Mr. Tortilla hopes to get the attention of Governor Newsom, as well as President Trump's Administration. "We have emailed and called everybody and no one is helping us or listening to us. We need help - with assistance we could produce millions of tortillas weekly, and create many new jobs."
Mr. Tortilla @thebesttortilla