MILWAUKEE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an AAEA session taking place at the 2022 ASSA Annual Meeting "[Food Prices and the Affordability of Healthy Diets: New Data and Methods to Inform Agriculture, Food Systems, Safety Nets and Nutrition Programs," AAEA members provide new data on whether people can afford to eat healthy foods around the world. Research presented in this session begins with work underlying the United Nations' estimate that about 3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet worldwide, and adds new insights on impacts of COVID, long-term trends and historical perspectives on retail markets and food access in the U.S. and globally.
- International Comparison of Retail Food Prices to Guide Agriculture and Food Systems
Yan Bai, Tufts University
Anna Herforth, Independent
Nada Hamadeh, World Bank Development Data Group
- Impacts of COVID Severity and Climate Shocks on Food Prices around the World
Jessica Wallingford, Tufts University
Aishwarya Venkat, Tufts University
William Masters, Tufts University
- Confidence Intervals and Long-Run Trends in Food Prices, the Cost of Basic Needs, and Global Poverty
Michail Moatsos, Utrecht University
- What the Potato Did for Us: A Dual Approach to the Changing Value of Nutrients over the Seasons
Robert C. Allen, New York University
