The food storage container market in the US is poised to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period. The food storage container market in the US report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for durable and lightweight containers.
The food storage container market in US analysis includes End-user segment and Geographic landscape. This study identifies the as one of the prime reasons driving the food storage container market in US growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The food storage container market in US covers the following areas:
Food Storage Container Market In US Sizing
Food Storage Container Market In US Forecast
Food Storage Container Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Addis Housewares Ltd.
- AJ Stuart and Co. Ltd.
- ARAVEN SL
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Cambro Manufacturing Co.
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- The Oneida Group Inc.
- The Vollrath Co. LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Catering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hotels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Shape
- Market segments
- Comparison by Shape
- Round - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Square - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rectangle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Shape
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
