NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Farms, Corp., ("Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. ("GMEV") embraces today's key consumer food demands —optimized nutritional content, source traceability, organic production without pesticides, and environmental sustainability. At Foundation Farms, we believe that sustainability involves the wise application of today's technologies for localized food production without sacrificing profits. We are working to be at that forefront of providing locally grown vegetables where the consumer does not need to rely on the continuous delivery of perishable items domestically, let alone from international sources. Today, thousands of acres of vegetables and produce are rotting or being plowed under because the food supply delivery chain, farm to table, takes too long.
Today's consumers have to rely on store supplies of fresh fruits and vegetables that have usually been transported hundreds and even thousands of miles by truck, plane or ship at considerable financial cost along with numerous supply security issues. Scientific studies have also proven that nutritional content of these foods is compromised during these supply chain activities. Often for good reasons, people have become concerned about farm production methods and practices and the increased use of chemicals. On top of the aforementioned concerns, seasonal limitations influence both the availability and quality of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Foundation Farms uses the proprietary AeroPod technology that can potentially produce these foods at locations within minutes of where the consumer lives; thereby, solving the supply, security, and traceability issues mentioned above. The technology embraces organic production methods that use 90% less water than field production practices to produce the highest quality fruits and vegetables on a local basis. Consistent high-quality production takes place year-round with no seasonal constraints or limitation. The knowledge base that was developed within the technology uses proprietary practices to monitor and optimize nutritional content.
Yves R. Michel, GMEV CEO commented: "Foundation Farms is committed to changing the way fruits and vegetables are provided to communities, removing the risk, health and nutritional issues surrounding food consumption to the average buyer."
Ryan Veillet, President of Foundation Farms states: "We are extremely excited and motivated to be working in creating a consistent healthy and safe food supply. We look to accomplish this by bringing our Pure Roots Urban Farms systems locally to consumers around the world while food quality and security are our main concerns."
