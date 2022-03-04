NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Food Sweetener Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will be driven by multiple applications of sugar substitutes. The market will witness a YOY growth of 2.77% in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (high-intensity sweeteners and low-intensity sweeteners) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The report also covers the following areas:
Vendor Insights
The food sweetener market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Cargill Inc.
- Celanese Corp.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals PTE Ltd.
- FoodChem International Corp.
- Fooditive B.V.
- GLG Life Tech Corp.
- Ingredion Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- NutraSweet Co.
- PureCircle Ltd.
- Pyure Brands LLC
- Roquette Freres SA
- Sagana Association
- Stevia Hub India
- Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs Co.
- Suminter India Organics
- Tate and Lyle Plc
- Tereos Group
- WB Sweetners LLC.
- XiliNat
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the food sweetener market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market growth. The US and Canada are the two major markets for food sweeteners in North America. Economic development and favorable consumption patterns in the region will drive the food sweetener market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The food sweetener market share growth by the high-intensity sweeteners segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for high-intensity food sweeteners is gradually declining due to health problems associated with their continuous consumption. The excessive use of high-intensity food sweeteners leads to metabolic syndrome and hypertension, which may negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The multiple applications of sugar substitutes is one of the key factors driving the growth of the food sweetener market. Food sweeteners have multiple applications in various industries such as food and beverage, personal care products, healthcare, and pharmaceutical.
The stringent food safety regulations will challenge the food sweetener market during the forecast period. Vendors need to receive approvals from various authorities such as the Foods Standards Agency and the European Food Safety Authority. The existing government regulations continue to pose challenges to vendors in this market.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist food sweetener market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the food sweetener market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the food sweetener market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food sweetener market vendors
Food Sweetener Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.79 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.77
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Celanese Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecogreen Oleochemicals PTE Ltd., FoodChem International Corp., Fooditive B.V., GLG Life Tech Corp., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, NutraSweet Co., PureCircle Ltd., Pyure Brands LLC, Roquette Freres SA, Sagana Association, Stevia Hub India, Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs Co., Suminter India Organics , Tate and Lyle Plc, Tereos Group, WB Sweetners LLC., and XiliNat
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 High-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on High-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on High-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on High-intensity sweeteners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on High-intensity sweeteners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Low-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Low-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Low-intensity sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Low-intensity sweeteners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Low-intensity sweeteners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Exhibit 94: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 102: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 GLG Life Tech Corp.
- Exhibit 107: GLG Life Tech Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: GLG Life Tech Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: GLG Life Tech Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Ingredion Inc.
- Exhibit 110: Ingredion Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 NutraSweet Co.
- Exhibit 114: NutraSweet Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: NutraSweet Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: NutraSweet Co. - Key offerings
- 10.10 PureCircle Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: PureCircle Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: PureCircle Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: PureCircle Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Tate and Lyle Plc
- Exhibit 120: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Tereos Group
- Exhibit 125: Tereos Group - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Tereos Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Tereos Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Tereos Group - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 133: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations
