ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Office catering powerhouse HUNGRY announces the arrival of a new café & coffee bar service set to launch in cities across the nation.
Cafés & Coffee Bars by HUNGRY reimagines the corporate cafeteria experience—providing permanent, highly flexible food service solutions that do not require the expensive build-out and operating costs associated with onsite commercial kitchens. Cafés by HUNGRY leverages food produced offsite by top local chefs, providing authentic full and self-serve meals with adjustable layouts and an onsite hospitality team.
"We are pleased to offer Cafés and Coffee Bars by HUNGRY as a fresh and modern alternative to the tired, old corporate cafeteria model," said the company's CEO and founder Jeff Grass. "Our company has quickly become corporate America's top back-to-office solution. Our new people-centered, local chef powered café & coffee bars are just another way we're ensuring teams are welcomed with delicious, quality food options as they return to in-person work."
Cafés by HUNGRY saves clients money, scales easily with variable daily demand, and wows guests with delicious food—all while ensuring a memorable look and experience with which teams will be welcomed as they reenter the office.
A successful test-run of HUNGRY's fresh new model, the very first Café by HUNGRY was recently piloted the White House grounds with positive reception. The company plans to kick off dozens of additional locations in major cities across the country in 2022. HUNGRY plans to work with clients to implement stylized fixtures, premium finishes, wall art, and localized messaging to foster pride in your company, your city, your community, and local and independent chefs.
"As with all HUNGRY experiences, our cafés prioritize high quality and sustainability," said HUNGRY's National Director of Sales Hayley Schellhaas. "Each café—whether in Texas, DC, or Atlanta—will highlight favorite local chefs in both menu offerings along with photography and storytelling within each space."
Since HUNGRY talent will be making the food offsite, the company doesn't have to worry about the associated costs that come with an onsite commercial kitchen. Plus, HUNGRY will partner with local chefs and coffee roasters —highlighting the platform's commitment to the communities it serves.
Cafés & Coffee Bars also maintain HUNGRY's commitment to fighting hunger by providing 1 meal for each 2 purchased to help reduce food insecurity in the local community. Cafés & Coffee Bars also utilize materials that are recyclable, reusable, or fully compostable and biodegradable whenever possible, continuing HUNGRY's commitment to Environmental Sustainability. For more information, visit tryhungry.com/cafes.
ABOUT HUNGRY
HUNGRY was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani and Jeff Grass as a revolutionary platform engaging the $60 billion business and events catering market. The technology-enabled marketplace provides curated experiences to groups and businesses throughout the US via catering, chef pop-ups, snack packs, virtual cooking experiences, and food delivery services.
Notable investors in HUNGRY include Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Todd Gurley, Bobby Wagner, Ndamukong Suh and celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai. Through its partnerships, HUNGRY has donated more than half a million meals to people in need. The company also promotes environmental waste reduction through its Food Solutions programs.
HUNGRY is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has rapidly growing operations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.tryhungry.com.
